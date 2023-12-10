"They were the first team to contact me really and they really were the first team to show face," Lewis said after his visit.

Former Georgia State wide receiver Robert Lewis has committed to Auburn, just hours after his official visit to the Plains concluded. He's the first transfer in the winter cycle for the Tigers, who are getting set for year two of the Hugh Freeze era.

In three seasons at Georgia State, Lewis was a career 1,000-yard receiver, with his most successful season his 2023 campaign. Lewis hauled in 70 receptions for 877 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

Lewis was one of several official visitors this weekend, as transfers Gerquan Scott, Derrick Harmon and JUCO player Seth Wilfred all were on official visits over the weekend.

He had a chance to build up his relationship up with wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis, who will serve as his position coach at Auburn.

"He knows the game of football, it’s just what me and him talked about besides football and off the field," Lewis said. "I can really relate to him. There’s a lot of good things that I think he can teach me, help me with, improve my game, just to be a better football player. Me and him, it’s a good fit."

Lewis was originally a two-star wideout from Covington, Ga., in the class of 2020 before heading to Atlanta to play for the Panthers. Now, three years later, he'll have a chance to be a leader right off the bat for an SEC program.

"They’re expecting the young guys to come in and play and compete for a starting position," Lewis said. "With me, I think just coming from where I come from and just knowing how hard the work is that you gotta prepare yourself to get to the next level, I think I can be a good role model for those young guys, show them the right way."