Auburn impresses top 50 power forward ahead of decision
It's about that time for Nicolas Codie.
On Nov. 2, the 6-foot-8 and 200 pound forward from Carrollton, Texas, will announce his college commitment.
Auburn was given the last chance to impress Codie
“Auburn, I feel like they’re up there," Codie said. "One of my top schools. I really love the atmosphere, the coaching, the players, everything. It’s just a real good environment.”
During his visit, Codie stopped by practice and got to see Bruce Pearl coach up close. He saw a style of basketball that intrigued him.
"It’s just real aggressive even though they scrimmaged," Codie said. "It was really intense, lots of fast paced stuff. Coach Pearl is really like a teacher and they listen."
Fit in an offense matters to Codie, and as a versatile power forward, he sees a good one in Pearl's offense, one that asks a lot out of its fours.
“I feel like I fit in pretty good," Codie said. "(Pearl) really lets the four really like – have freedom to try out things: catch and shoot, driving, moving, playing different positons. I feel like I’m a real versatile player. I can defend one through five, shoot, drive. So I feel like I fit perfect in this offense.”
In addition to Auburn, Codie is also deciding between LSU, Miami, Texas, Houston, Virginia Tech and TCU.
If Auburn were to land Codie, its recent track record of putting players in the NBA would be a huge reason why, among other reasons.
“I’d choose Auburn because of the past development of players," Codie said. “They sent a lot of people in my position to the NBA. Bruce Pearl, obviously, he’s a legendary coach. And also, the atmosphere here – me, I like having fun. The players are real fun all the time ever since I’ve seen them and they said that’s how it is everyday so I know it’s just natural.”
Codie is the No. 41 player and No. 5 power forward in the class of 2024.