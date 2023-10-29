It's about that time for Nicolas Codie. On Nov. 2, the 6-foot-8 and 200 pound forward from Carrollton, Texas, will announce his college commitment. Auburn was given the last chance to impress Codie “Auburn, I feel like they’re up there," Codie said. "One of my top schools. I really love the atmosphere, the coaching, the players, everything. It’s just a real good environment.”

During his visit, Codie stopped by practice and got to see Bruce Pearl coach up close. He saw a style of basketball that intrigued him. "It’s just real aggressive even though they scrimmaged," Codie said. "It was really intense, lots of fast paced stuff. Coach Pearl is really like a teacher and they listen." Fit in an offense matters to Codie, and as a versatile power forward, he sees a good one in Pearl's offense, one that asks a lot out of its fours. “I feel like I fit in pretty good," Codie said. "(Pearl) really lets the four really like – have freedom to try out things: catch and shoot, driving, moving, playing different positons. I feel like I’m a real versatile player. I can defend one through five, shoot, drive. So I feel like I fit perfect in this offense.”