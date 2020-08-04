AuburnSports - Freshman OL Justin Osborne enters portal

A redshirt freshman who did not appear in a game for the Tigers last season, Osborne joined Auburn's 2019 class as a 3-star offensive tackle out of IMG Academy in Florida.

Auburn's O-line depth took a hit Tuesday when Justin Osborne opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Ranked as a top-50 offensive tackle in the nation out of high school, Osborne measured at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds in his first season with the Tigers. He was expected to provide depth at tackle or guard in 2020 and compete for a starting position down the road in his Auburn career.

"He has the talent, and if he can stay focused, he'll be a great ballplayer, too," Auburn center Nick Brahms said of Osborne this offseason. "I want that from him. He's got a lot of talent, and I don't think he knows it."

Osborne committed to Auburn in June 2018 over offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Michigan, among others. He was committed to TCU earlier in his recruiting process.