"It feels good seeing them compete out there with guys from other areas of the state," Lyles said. "They’re doing their thing out there...I can come up here basically any day I want because we’re not that far from here."

The Tigers signed a couple of guys from Central-Phenix City in the 2024 class, and for 2026 defensive end Tristan Lyles , it was good to see some former teammates practicing when Lyles visited Tuesday.

How was it to get back to Auburn?

"Feels great, feels like home," Lyles said. "I love the practice environment, how it’s chill and fast at the same time. Great seeing some old teammates, it was great."

Josh Aldridge has become the primary recruiter for Lyles and the two spend time talking about the players under Aldridge currently. Guys like Jalen McLeod, who Lyles says he looks up to because of his game.

Aside from Aldridge, Lyles also likes the style of defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams and strength coach Dominic Studzinksi.

"He’s extreme when it comes to practice and he sets the tone," Lyles said. "The first time, as soon as I stepped out, he was the first person I heard. He was setting the tone, telling the guys what’s up, basically."