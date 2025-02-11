Auburn 'definitely' has chance with Texas A&M commit

"I don't have anything set right now, but I plan on getting all that set next week," Tiller said. "I'm definitely taking one to Auburn."

Tiller was one of several standouts at the Under Armour Atlanta camp Sunday afternoon, as the Texas A&M commit got to get some work in and compete against some of the best talent in the southeast. Even with his commitment, Tiller still plans to take several official visits in the coming months.

Throughout the process, tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua has been in consistent contact with Tiller, who sits incredibly high on Auburn's board.

"We've got a great bond," Tiller said. "He hits me up, like, every day. Even after I committed, he would still hit me up, so it really showed he still had interest in me."

One thing that Tiller likes about Auburn is the way that the offense utilizes their tight ends. With the goal of playing three years and then heading to the NFL, getting on the field is important to him and he sees how often his position gets playing time at Auburn.

"They use them 12, 11, 13 (personnel)," Tiller said. "I’ve even seen them use them 14 (personnel) one time, I think, if I'm not mistaken. Coach Ben, we've got a good relationship. I look forward to keep building that relationship."

He's also building a relationship with head coach Hugh Freeze, who visited Tiller's school earlier this year. Does Auburn have a shot at flipping him?

"Definitely," Tiller said. "You know they definitely do. I'm big on relationships. We've got that good relationship on and off the field...Right now, I'm locked in with A&M, but, you know, if anything happens, it happens."