Here we go again. It's that time of the week where Auburn commits take the field once more. This week, two Auburn commits will be in action Thursday and the rest will play Friday night. Down in south Alabama, two Auburn wide receiver commits go head-to-head with their respective teams, while some others could be set up to have a big week. Here's where every Auburn commit will play this week and a little bit about the game they're set to appear in.

Defensive back Kensley Faustin and Naples High School plays Thursday night. (Rivals.,com)

Golden Gate (2-1) @ Naples (3-0) Game Info: Thursday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT Location: Staver Field — Naples, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kensley Faustin Naples is back at home after a road win against Immokalee, where Faustin recorded a season-high four tackles and a sack. The Golden Eagles host Golden Gate, which is coming off its first loss of the season. Golden Gate isn't one to utilize the passing game, so Faustin may not have many opportunities to make plays.

Monsignor Pace (2-1) @ Miami Norland (3-0) Game Info: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2:30 p.m. CT Location: Nathaniel "Traz" Powell Stadium — Miami, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DL Dimitry Nicolas Miami Norland's defense has been untouchable over the last two weeks. The Vikings have allowed six points total in their last two games and hope to continue its dominance over Monsignor Pace Thursday. Interesting enough, Monsignor Pace's defense has also taken a step forward and allowed six points over its two last games. Expect a defensive battle when the two teams meet in an afternoon clash.

Schley County (3-0) @ Central Talbotton (1-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT Location: Hawks Stadium — Talbotton, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon It's been a tough go around for Central's offense, which hasn't put more than 14 points on the scoreboard in a game this season. Solomon and Schley County hope to take advantage of that when they travel to Talbotton Friday. This season is off to a hot start for Solomon, who turned in one of the best performances of his career last week.

St. Pius X Catholic (1-3) @ Parkview (3-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT Location: The Big Orange Jungle — Lilburn, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford Parkview remains undefeated following its victory last week, and will likely be favored at home against St. Pius X Catholic. The Panthers are hosting a team that's struggled to put points on the board, St. Pius X Catholic has yet to score 20 or more points in a game.

Baker (3-0) @ Foley (2-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: Ivan Jones Stadium — Foley, Ala. Commits to Watch: 2024 WR Bryce Cain, 2024 WR Perry Thompson For the second time this season, two Auburn commits will go head-to-head. This time its a lower Alabama battle, with unbeaten Baker and Bryce Cain taking on Foley and Perry Thompson in a road contest. Cain's had his second 100-yard performance this season last week, while Thompson is hoping Foley can get back on the right track following a loss to Mary G. Montgomery.

Little Rock Christian (2-1) @ Russellville (1-3) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: Cyclone Stadium — Russellville, Ark. Commit to Watch: 2024 QB Walker White This could be a favorable matchup for White, who's coming off a three-touchdown performance last week where he threw for over 300 yards. Russellville has struggled recently slowing the passing game down, allowing nearly 800 yards passing and nine touchdowns through the air in its last two games. With White coming off his best performance of the season, this week could be another big week for the 6-foot-3 quarterback.

Andalusia (3-0) @ Bullock County (1-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: Thornton-Foster Stadium — Union Springs, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette Andalusia's high powered offense hits the road against Bullock County, who's yet to score more than 20 points in a game. If Burnette, who left last week's game early, is in the lineup, it's hard to imagine Bullock County being able to match Andalusia's offense. The Bulldogs average over 45 points a game and have outscored opponents 137-14 through three games.

Glenville (3-1) @ IMG Academy (3-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: IMG Academy Stadium — Bradenton, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE TJ Lindsey Glenwood is averaging over 30 points per game on offense, but Lindsey and the IMG Academy look to put a halt to that when they host Ohio high school whose nickname is the Tarblooders. According to the school website, a Tarblooder is someone who installed railroad ties and would work so hard, they'd sweat tar and blood. It may take blood, sweat and tar, but IMG Academy is hoping to stay unbeaten with its first home game of the season. Lindsey is off to a sound start, nearing double figures in tackles for loss and averaging six tackles a game.

Lanier (1-1) @ Pike Road (1-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Location: Pike Road Stadium — Pike Road, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Blocton After starting its season 0-2, Pike Road finally got a victory over Wetumpka last week in dominant fashion. The Patriots will try to keep momentum rolling with a home game against Lanier. Blocton is the star of Pike Road's defense — averaging nearly 10 tackles per game while being known to get into the backfield every now and then.

Chilton County (1-2) @ Helena (3-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: Husky Stadium — Helena, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Demarcus Riddick Facing the alma mater of yours truly, Riddick and Chilton County are looking to disrupt what's been a dominant start to the season by Helena. Riddick will work to slow down Jordan Washington, the Helena running back who has offers from ACC, AAC and Sun Belt programs.

Geneva (1-2) @ Booker T. Washington (1-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: Eagles Stadium — Tuskegee, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips It's been an impressive start to the season for Phillips, as no Auburn commit has more tackles for loss than his 10 through three games. He's the most dangerous player on the field for Booker T. Washington, which is going for back-to-back wins over Geneva after beating the Panthers 26-7 last season.

Pinson Valley (1-1) @ Clay Chalkville (3-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: Cougar Stadium — Clay, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 LB D'Angelo Barber Barber and the rest of Clay Chalkville will finally have a chance to play in front of a home crowd after starting the season with three straight road games. It was a successful road trip for the Cougars, who are 3-0 to start a season for the 12th consecutive year. Last week was another big game for Barber, who had five tackles but most notably a pick six, his first interception of the season.

Anniston (2-1) @ Jacksonville (2-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: Golden Eagle Stadium — Jacksonville, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jayden Lewis Anniston hits the road for the second time this season, searching for its first road win of the year when it faces Jacksonville. The Bulldogs are coming off a 47-14 whopping of Munford, while Jacksonville suffered its first defeat in a one-possession loss to Handley last week. Lewis remains the leader of the defense and will play a vital role on special teams as well as Anniston searches for win No. 3.

Opelika (2-1) @ Central (3-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium — Phenix City, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DE Malik Autry This one's gonna be fun. Friday's matchup between Opelika and Central is a big one, two schools within reasonable proximity that have a long history. Last season, Opelika got the better of the Red Devils, with a 17-14 home victory. With Texas A&M wide receiver commit Cam Coleman headlining Central's offense, Autry and the rest of Opelika's defense will have its work cut out for them. Regardless, a large crowd is likely to fill up Garrett-Harrison Stadium to see this one.

Lanett (2-1) @ Highland Home (3-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk The series between Highland Home and Lanett is all tied up at three wins a piece. Highland Home won the last meeting 28-18 as Faulk and fellow Auburn target CJ May look to keep their undefeated season alive. It's slated to be a tough test for Lanett, facing the Flying Squadron's powerful defense which allows less than 10 points per game.

Athens (3-0) @ Muscle Shoals (3-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. CT Location: James F. Moore Stadium — Muscle Shoals, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OL Spencer Dowland It's a battle of unbeaten teams in 6A football Friday night, when Dowland and Athens travels to face Muscle Shoals. Dowland will face a tough defense in the trenches, Muscle Shoals has shut out its previous two opponents by a combined score of 51-0. However, Athens offense has had no trouble scoring at this point in the season, averaging 47.3 points per game. One has to give and one of the teams will see their undefeated seasons end Friday night.

Lookout Valley (0-4) @ South Pittsburg (4-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. CT Location: Beene Stadium – South Pittsburg, Tenn. Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins Friday's matchup features unbeaten South Pittsburg and winless Lookout Valley, a game that heavily favors Collins and the Pirates. Through four games, the Pirates have outscored opponents 177-21, while Lookout Valley gives up an average of 37 points per game. Expect South Pittsburg to come out on top by a large margin in this one.