Playoffs are getting closer and Auburn commits are back in action. We've got a couple interesting matchups on tap, including two Auburn commits in the 2025 class going head-to-head. Deuce Knight is looking to get back under center, Alvin Henderson is looking for a big week and the St. Frances trio will look to knock off an undefeated team. Here are where to find Auburn commits in action this week.

Dante Core is one of two Auburn commits to play on Thursday. (Photo by Rivals.com)

Choctawhatchee (5-2) @ Rickards (4-2) Date: Thursday, Oct. 10 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Gene Cox Stadium — Tallahassee, Fla. Dante Core will be in action Thursday, as the cornerback commit and Choctawhatchee face a road test against Rickards. Choctawhatchee is coming off its third defensive shutout of the season, while Rickards is struggling on offense lately. The Raiders have failed to score more than 14 points in three straight contests, but the defense has played well enough to win two of them.

Dacula (2-4) @ Buford (5-1) Date: Thursday, Oct. 10 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Tom Riden Stadium — Buford, Ga. Since losing in Week 1 to Milton, Buford's gone 5-0 with just one of those games within one score. They've logged impressive victories against schools like Douglas County and Collins Hill, with a home game against Dacula this week. Dacula's only two wins this season have been against teams with a combined record of 0-14. Devin Williams is Auburn's commit on Buford's roster, although he's dealt with an injury for most of this season.

George County (3-3) @ Long Beach (2-4) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Lance Lumpkin Stadium — Long Beach, Miss. Unable to go last week against Hattiesburg, Deuce Knight will seek his first action in several weeks when George County travels to Long Beach. He's been sidelined for the last three weeks.

Elba (5-2) @ Pleasant Home (1-5) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Pleasant Home Stadium — Andalusia, Ala. Alvin Henderson is coming off his lowest yardage game of the season, but has a chance to get right back to triple digits this week, as Elba faces Pleasant Home. Elba is 4-0 all-time against Pleasant Home and Henderson had quite the game last season against the Eagles, scoring four touchdowns and tallying 176 yards rushing,

Milton (7-0) @ Gainesville (6-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Bobby Gruhn Field — Gainesville, Ga. Milton's been dominating lately, but this week's opponent might be the toughest opponent since American Heritage in Week 2. Ryan Ghea and the Eagles are traveling to face Gainesville, which would be undefeated if not for a loss to unbeaten Carrollton earlier this year.

Southside (4-2) @ Sumter Central (0-7) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Cougar Stadium — York, Ala. Derick Smith and Southside travel to Sumter Central this week and the Panthers should be in line for fifth straight win. Sumter Central is winless through seven games, and with Southside averaging over 50 points per game throughout its win streak, it's tough to imagine Sumter Central getting a win in this one.

Athens (5-1) @ Hartselle (5-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: J.P. Cain Stadium — Hartselle, Ala. This is an important region game for Spencer Dowland and Athens. If the Golden Eagles want to have a chance to win the region, they need this win, as Hartselle is still unbeaten in region play. Now, Athens would still have to rely on Muscle Shoals to drop a couple of games, but a Hartselle win Friday all but eliminates its chances.

Langston Hughes (5-1) @ Newnan (5-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Drake Stadium — Newnan, Ga. A couple of five-win teams square off Friday night, as Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes take on Newnan. The only hiccup in Newan's season was a Week 2 loss to East Coweta. Since then, the Cougars have won all four of their games by double figures. Meanwhile, Langston Hughes is coming off a complete performance, where the Panthers shut out McIntosh

A.L. Brown (4-2) @ West Cabarrus (3-4) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: West Cabarrus Stadium — Concord, N.C. Tai Buster and Brown travel to West Cabarrus this week, which have bounced back from a four-game losing streak with two wins in a row.

Edmond North (2-3) @ Bixby (4-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartan Stadium — Bixby, Ok. Aside from its season-opening loss to Owasso, Bixby has been dominate. The same can't be said about Edmond North, which is on a three-game losing streak after starting the season 2-0. With Broderick Shull on the offensive line for an Oklahoma powerhouse, the chances of Edmond North ending its win streak seem slim.

Ware County (2-3) @ Benedictine (3-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Savannah, Ga. Winners of three in a row, Benedictine and Jacobe Ward host Ware County Friday in a region contest. The schools have played four times over the last four years, although neither team has won back-to-back in that span. Benedictine won last year's contest 31-24.

Enterprise (4-2) @ Opelika (6-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Opelika, Ala. Two Auburn commits are in action for a 7A region contest between Enterprise and Opelika. Safety Eric Winters is looking to lead Enterprise to a win over fellow Auburn commit Malik Autry and Opelika. Enterprise has won the last two meetings, but will face an Opelika team riding a four-game win streak.

Minor (4-2) @ Parker (6-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium — Birmingham, Ala. Aside from the home loss to Carrollton this season, Parker's been a dominate team on defense this season. Jourdin Crawford is a big reason why and the Thundering Herd host Minor this week, in which Parker has outscored the Tigers 78-14 in the last two meetings, both Parker wins.

Saraland (6-0) @ St. Paul's (6-0) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: E.E. Delaney Field — Mobile, Ala. Both Saraland and St. Paul's enter Friday's contest with a perfect record. One of the two will end the night with its first loss and Antonio Coleman will look to make sure it's not Saraland. However, on the other side is 2026 five-star Anthony Jones, who headlines the St. Paul's defense.

Thompson (5-2) @ Hillcrest (4-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Roy Johnson Jr. Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Thompson trio is back in action once again this week, as Jared Smith, Anquon Fegans and John McGuire head to Tuscaloosa to face Hillcrest. Fegans is coming off an absolutely massive game, facing a Hillcrest team that's won two in a row.

Fenwick (4-1) @ Benet Academy (5-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7:30 p.m. CST Location: Benedictine Stadium — Lisle, Illi. Nathaniel Marshall takes the field for Fenwick, which hits the road to face five-win Benet Academy. Benet Academy's only loss was to Chicago Mt. Carmel, which is who Fenwick takes on next week.

Luverne (3-3) @ Highland Home (7-0) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala. Seven games down and all seven have been wins for Jakaleb Faulk and Highland Home. Not a single team has been able to keep pace with the Flying Squadron this year and Luverne may not only be the next team on their schedule, but their next victim.

St. Frances Academy (3-3) @ Hun (6-0) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 2 p.m. CST Location: Natale Family Field – Princeton, N.J. Three Auburn commits head to New Jersey this week, as Bryce Deas, Blake Woodby and Wayne Henry all face undefeated Hun this week. The Raiders have outscored their opponents 99-6 over the last two games and average over 44 points per game, so the defense is going to certainly have its work cut out.

Osceola (4-2) @ Viera (3-4) Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Viera High School — Viera, Fla. Due to Hurricane Milton, Elijah Melendez and Osceola will have to wait until early next week to play their game. They'll travel to Viera, which has had a rough go of it as of late. The Hawks have won one of their last five games.

St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1) @ Chaminade Madonna (5-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Vince Zappone Field — Hollywood, Fla. Winners of five in a row, Chaminade Madonna will put its win streak to the test this week when it hosts St. Thomas Aquinas. Denairius Gray and the Lions will be facing a team that has one of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 class in Justice Fitzpatrick and who's only blemish on its record is a season-opening loss to Bishop Gorman.

Cottage Hill Christian (1-5) @ Bayside Academy (5-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Freedom Field — Daphne, Ala. Shadarius Toodle has had a monster season for Cottage Hill, although wins have not been there for the Warriors. They'll face a Bayside Academy team Friday coached by former Auburn quarterback Barrett Trotter, which is winners of their last five.

Gulf Shores (2-4) @ Spanish Fort (6-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: The Hill — Spanish Fort, Ala. Gulf Shores and Jamichael Garrett has a losing record, but the Dolphins have had a tough schedule this season. It doesn't get any easier this week when hitting the road to Spanish Fort this week. Spanish Fort's only loss this season came at the hands of Auburn commit Antonio Coleman and Saraland earlier this season.