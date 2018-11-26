Auburn coaches visiting recruits as contact period begins
AUBURN | The first phase of the recruiting contact period began Sunday, and Auburn didn’t waste any time taking advantage of it.The Tigers sent coaches to visit several of their top targets and wil...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news