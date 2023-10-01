"I mean, it was amazing," Edwin said. "It was a great visit, checked all the boxes for me. It was amazing."

The massive offensive lineman out of McDonough, Ga., took in the sights and sounds of Auburn's game against No. 1 Georgia, and although the Tigers came up short, he saw enough to leave him more than impressed.

Favour Edwin was all smiles after his official visit to Auburn.

His favorite part of the visit was seeing Jordan Hare Stadium on game day and the atmosphere surrounding it.

"The fans, the atmosphere, they love the team," Edwin said. "That’s all you need, 90,000 every week, I mean, what else do you need? They got a good coach, a good support staff so I think that’s good for sure."

When it comes to Auburn's coaching staff, his sit down meetings with them went just as well.

"They’re amazing, they’ve showed me the blueprint of how they develop guys, put guys in the league," Edwin said. "I think for me that’s good."

Overall, the visit boosted the Tigers in his recruitment, although it hasn't been a years-long process like most. Edwin's only been playing organized football for about a year and the one who got him into the sport is at Auburn — freshman corner back Colton Hood.

"That’d be someone I could fall back to because I’ve known him from high school," Edwin said. "Just having someone you can talk to and someone you’ve known a long time, I think that helps. He’s been telling me how great a place it is since I got the offer."

Edwin's trip over the weekend only solidified what Hood's been telling him.

"It’s everything I want," Edwin said. "Auburn is up there. I mean look around, it’s amazing. What else could you ask for? Just the family atmosphere on the campus and everything, it’s everything you want so I think that’s amazing for sure."