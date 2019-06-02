As his 7-foot frame towered over a scrum of media — Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner pointing and mentioning to a football recruit, “We need him on the D-line” — 5-star basketball center Walker Kessler listed off the sport’s elite as the programs he’s most strongly considering.

Luckily for Tiger fans, Bruce Pearl’s successes now have Auburn in that upper echelon, alongside traditional powers and blue bloods.

Kessler named Duke, Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Auburn when asked where his mind has been in terms of a commitment, which he hopes to make in “probably October, maybe November.” Michigan was also on that list until 13-year coach John Beilein took the Cleveland Cavaliers’ gig this offseason.

A rising senior at Woodward Academy in College Park, Ga., Kessler is a family legacy at Georgia as both his father and uncle played basketball for the Bulldogs. He’s not hiding from the fact that he was born and raised in the red and black, but in terms of the effect on his recruitment, Kessler said he’s giving every school an equal shot.

“For sure, I can confirm my family is Georgia,” Kessler said. “… But I’m completely open right now. Definitely. Completely open.”

And after his visit to the Plains for the 10th annual Big Cat Weekend recruiting event, the No. 4 center in the country has Auburn taking a huge step in his recruitment.

“Auburn definitely has a shot, more than anything other school,” Kessler said. “They’re in my top 3, probably because it’s so close to home and the appeal of Coach Pearl.”