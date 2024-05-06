He had spent the last month committed to Tulane, before flipping his commitment. Chambers will be the fifth incoming transfer this spring and the first along the offensive line.

Former Akron lineman Ronan Chambers announced his commitment to the Tigers Monday.

Auburn is adding more depth on the offensive line.

Originally a two-star prospect in the 2020 class, Chambers signed with in-state Akron after his high school days at St. Edward High School in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. He spent four seasons with the Zips before entering the transfer portal in January earlier this year.

Chambers appeared in 37 games over four seasons while at Akron, starting at left tackle last season.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound lineman had committed to Tulane last month, before visiting Auburn over the weekend. A day after his departure, he flipped his commitment.

He joins defensive lineman Phillip Blidi and Isaiah Raikes, defensive end Keyron Crawford and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith as the transfer portal pickups for Hugh Freeze.

Chambers will have one season of eligibility remaining.