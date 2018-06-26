“We spoke with almost the entire offensive staff and I really enjoyed hearing everything,” Richards said. “Coach Malzahn showed me that he has had success in the past with running backs. They produce running backs left and right and they produce big numbers with their running backs. Since Coach Malzahn was hired, each running back has rushed for at least 1,000 yards. I could see myself being part of that.”

Richards, from Wellington in Palm Beach, Fla., spent time with coach Gus Malzahn, area recruiter Larry Porter and most of the Tigers’ offensive staff.

“I’ll definitely be back soon,” Richards said. “The visit went well, really well. We talked with the coaches, saw the campus and really enjoyed the day. They took really good care of us.”

AUBURN | Mark-Antony Richards and his parents visited Auburn on Saturday, and the four-star running back already plans to return.

Running back isn’t Richards’ only option should he sign with Auburn. He’s a gifted athlete who could play on either side of the ball.



“Coach Malzahn likes me at running back, but I spoke with (defensive backs coach) Greg Brown and he loves me at DB,” Richards said.

Richards’ isn’t opposed to playing defense in college, but he prefers offense.

“If I had to choose, it’d probably be running back,” he said. “I grew up playing it and I am used to it.”

The opportunity to play running back at Auburn and the success Auburn has had with running backs are reasons Richards plans to return. The visits aren’t token visits, said Richards.

“Auburn is a serious contender for me,” Richards said. “They are a serous contender. I could see me being back for an official visit.”

Richards said Auburn, Florida, Miami and Ohio State are the schools recruiting him the hardest. He doesn’t plan to make a commitment anytime soon.

“It could be February or November or December,” he said. “But if I feel like I know where I want to go, like a school is the perfect fit for me, it could be before then.”

Rivals ranks Richards the No. 3 all-purpose back in the 2019 class, the No. 5 overall player in Florida and No. 28 in the Rivals100.