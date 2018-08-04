AUBURN | With a growing logjam at right tackle, talented redshirt freshman Calvin Ashley made the move to right guard for the start of preseason practice. The Orlando, Fla., native was working with the second-team offense Friday. “That is just what Coach (J.B.) Grimes is thinking is best at this time," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "He does have the flexibility to play tackle, too. We have done that in the past -- you think Braden Smith. He could play guard or tackle so that is not quite set in stone. I think Calvin enjoys that and he is competing for playing time at that position.”

Ashley could be in line for a staring job at right guard if Horton moves to center. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

Fellow redshirt freshman Austin Troxell began fall drills where he ended spring, as the first-team right tackle. But UMass graduate transfer Jack Driscoll, who has two years of eligibility remaining, lined up behind Troxell with the second-team and could be the favorite to win the starting position once he learns the offense. Ashley, 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds, was working behind junior Mike Horton at right guard, but Horton could also be on the move this fall. Auburn is unsettled at the center position and Horton took snaps there during center/quarterback exchange drills Friday. Junior Kaleb Kim and walk-on Tucker Brown manned the center position during team drills but Malzahn and Grimes are considering a permanent move for Horton to center, which would open up a starting position at guard for Ashley. “It is possible. That is one of the things they have talked about,” Malzahn said. A third center, redshirt freshman Nick Brahms, remains limited as he returns from a broken leg. Malzahn is hoping to have Brahms back to full speed before the end of fall camp. The rest of Auburn’s offensive line was as expected with Prince Tega Wanogho at left tackle and Marquel Harrell at left guard joining Kim, Horton and Troxell on the first-team. The second-team from left to right was Bailey Sharp, Tashawn Manning, Brown, Ashley and Driscoll.