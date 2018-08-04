Ashley on the move
AUBURN | With a growing logjam at right tackle, talented redshirt freshman Calvin Ashley made the move to right guard for the start of preseason practice.
The Orlando, Fla., native was working with the second-team offense Friday.
“That is just what Coach (J.B.) Grimes is thinking is best at this time," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "He does have the flexibility to play tackle, too. We have done that in the past -- you think Braden Smith. He could play guard or tackle so that is not quite set in stone. I think Calvin enjoys that and he is competing for playing time at that position.”
Fellow redshirt freshman Austin Troxell began fall drills where he ended spring, as the first-team right tackle. But UMass graduate transfer Jack Driscoll, who has two years of eligibility remaining, lined up behind Troxell with the second-team and could be the favorite to win the starting position once he learns the offense.
Ashley, 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds, was working behind junior Mike Horton at right guard, but Horton could also be on the move this fall. Auburn is unsettled at the center position and Horton took snaps there during center/quarterback exchange drills Friday.
Junior Kaleb Kim and walk-on Tucker Brown manned the center position during team drills but Malzahn and Grimes are considering a permanent move for Horton to center, which would open up a starting position at guard for Ashley.
“It is possible. That is one of the things they have talked about,” Malzahn said.
A third center, redshirt freshman Nick Brahms, remains limited as he returns from a broken leg. Malzahn is hoping to have Brahms back to full speed before the end of fall camp.
The rest of Auburn’s offensive line was as expected with Prince Tega Wanogho at left tackle and Marquel Harrell at left guard joining Kim, Horton and Troxell on the first-team.
The second-team from left to right was Bailey Sharp, Tashawn Manning, Brown, Ashley and Driscoll.
Malzahn and Grimes are hoping to solidify the first- and second-team offensive lines by late next week. Auburn will hold its first scrimmage Thursday morning.
“Trying to get our line in position where one guy has a certain position and you let him stay there the rest of fall camp to get better at that position, we are hoping that happens after the first scrimmage,” Malzahn said.
Malzahn also announced that junior offensive lineman Tyler Carr was retiring from football and concentrating on a career in supply chain management. Carr is scheduled to graduate Saturday.