Another Auburn High offensive line commit

The Auburn Tigers have another Auburn High offensive lineman on the board for the 2022 recruiting class. Eston Harris, a tackle who transferred to Auburn High from Beauregard before the season, is on the board. Harris joins Auburn High teammate Drew Bobo, who committed to Auburn earlier this week.

He was with Bobo as an unofficial visitor at every Auburn home game this year. The two are close friends and Bobo's commitment played a role in Harris choosing Auburn. Harris was in the mix with Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Oregon, but had narrowed down his list to focusing on just Auburn and Florida. Auburn's need for offensive tackles was a big plus for Harris, who saw the opportunity to compete for early playing time.

Auburn now has three players from Auburn high committed, with Harris, Bobo and linebacker Powell Gordon. Harris is the 13th commit of Auburn's class. With Harris' commitment, Auburn is No. 38 in the country. The Tigers have now moved out of the bottom spot in the SEC and are No. 13 in the SEC recruiting team rankings for the 2022 class.