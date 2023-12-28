“It’s everything. I think a big statement for us is winning the bowl game,” said Britton. “It kind of gives you momentum going into the next year, especially if you can dominate it. For us to be able to win it would be huge. It’s always nice finishing above .500, 7-6 instead of 6-7.

And he plans to make the best out of his final game against Maryland Saturday in the Music City Bowl.

AUBURN | Gunner Britton was determined to make the best of his one year at Auburn after transferring from Western Kentucky in the offseason.

“I think it’s kind of going to set the stage for these guys coming back next year. If we finish with a win they can kind of go from there. It’s going to be big for them. I’m excited about it.”

Britton has been a mainstay on Auburn’s offensive line this season, starting all 12 games at left guard and also getting work at right tackle. The Tigers will have to replace Britton and starting right guard Kam Stutts going into next season.

“Coach (Jake) Thornton is unreal at his job,” said Britton. “It has been a blast to be able to learn under him for a year and to see what he’s building. He’s building something special. It’s not just our o-line, it’s every group. Every room in this whole building. They’re going to be special. A year, just look out for the Auburn Tigers. Better days are ahead of them.”

Britton has become invested in Auburn’s program as much as any player that’s been a part of it for four or five years. He’s looking forward to contributing as a former player in the years to come.

“It has been special. It has been everything I wanted it to be. It has been amazing,” said Britton. “I thank God for giving me the ability to play this game. To see how the fans have welcomed me and welcomed coach (Hugh) Freeze. It’s awesome that we won 6 games and have a chance to win 7, but to see what it can be for this team and this program in the years to come is something special for me.

“I won’t be able to be on the field with these guys, but they’re going to build something special here. I know they are. I can see it. I can see who they’re bringing in. It’s going to be special. I can’t wait to be just a small part of that.”

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ABC.