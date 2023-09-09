Gunner Britton had one of the biggest impacts playing three positions along the offensive line and earning SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.

A total of 18 of the Tigers’ 20 transfers played in the 59-14 win over UMass including nine starters.

AUBURN | Auburn spent the offseason rebuilding its roster via the transfer portal and most of those additions were on the field in the opener.

For Britton and the other newcomers, however, it was more about the impact Auburn had on them.

“I got emotional during Tiger Walk because for me – and I even told my parents – I’ve never had so many people cheer for me,” said Britton, who played the last five seasons at Western Kentucky.

“And being able to come to a school like Auburn, being able to play well and stuff and seeing how much the fans, how much it means to them, it’s special. It was kinda a crazy moment for me.”

On the other side of the ball, Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister started at Jack linebacker and finished with two tackles and one sack.

“I heard so much about it and it was everything I could imagine and then some,” said McAllister. “The fans, the energy, Tiger Walk, it was just amazing. I'm so blessed to be here.”

McAllister was joined by defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite and linebacker Austin Keys as transfer starters on defense. Quarterback Payton Thorne, wide receiver Shane Hooks, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, left tackle Dillon Wade and center Avery Jones joined Britton as transfer starters on offense.

The transfers that played as backups included running back Brian Battie, wide receivers Caleb Burton and Jyaire Shorter, offensive linemen Jaden Muskra and Dylan Senda, defensive linemen Justin Rogers and Lawrence Johnson, Jack linebacker Stephen Sings and linebacker Larry Nixon.

Wide receiver Nick Mardner and Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod missed the UMass game with minor injuries but could return for tonight’s matchup against California.

“It was great,” said Thorne. “Our fans showed up and showed out. They were outstanding all day. It was fun to get to see them on the Tiger Walk and also in the stadium.”

Auburn plays at California Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.