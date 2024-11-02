A possession game

AUBURN | Vanderbilt leads the SEC in time of possession and that’s a big concern for Hugh Freeze. He only has to look back at last year’s 31-10 loss to New Mexico State when the Aggies had possession for 38:10 and limited Auburn to just 45 offensive plays. Former NMSU coach Jerry Kill and quarterback Diego Pavia are both at Vanderbilt now and running a similar offense.

Auburn is coming off an impressive 24-10 win at Kentucky. (Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

They’ve helped revitalize a Commodore program that’s 5-3 on the season including a 40-35 win over No. 1 Alabama four weeks ago. In that win, VU had 42:08 time of possession and limited the Tide to 45 offensive play. “Last year when we played him, the first time we touched the ball in the first quarter I believe was with five minutes and five seconds left. That's uncomfortable,” said Freeze. “So they know who they are, and they're good being who they are. “And then he just -- (Pavia) moves and makes plays and is savvy and smart and tough. Again, makes everybody do their assignment on every single play. It's three yards here on a broken play, and it's four yards, and it's third-and-3, and they get three-and-a-half. A lot of it is due to the system. They're very well coached.”