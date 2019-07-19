Auburn is well represented in terms of all-conference talent, but the Tigers are still expected to face an uphill battle in their quest for an SEC title this season.

Eight Auburn players were tabbed preseason All-SEC, and Gus Malzahn's squad was picked to finish fourth in its division, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday morning. Both categories were voted on by media members who covered the 2019 SEC Media Days earlier this week.

Senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who likely could have been a first-round pick had he left school early, unsurprisingly makes an appearance on the first team as the No. 2 defensive lineman behind Alabama's Raekwon Davis.

Senior left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho Jr. joins Brown on the first team. Like Brown, Wanogho Jr. was graded highly by scouts prior to the 2019 NFL draft before he, too, announced he would return to the Plains for his final season.

"I saw the seniors coming back, and I didn't want to be left out of a great season," Wanogho Jr. said Thursday of his rationale for returning. "I mean, we actually have a real chance."

Buck end Nick Coe is joined by defensive end Marlon Davidson and kicker Anders Carlson on the second team. The 6-foot-5 Coe — who is expected to start at buck but possesses the versatility to put his hand in the dirt as a defensive end or even move inside to tackle — ranks second in returning SEC defenders in 2018 sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (13.5).