{{ timeAgo('2019-07-19 10:47:00 -0500') }} football Edit

8 Tigers tabbed All-SEC; Auburn picked to finish 4th in SEC West by media

Marlon Davidson speaks to reporters at SEC Media Days on July 18, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (Wade Rackley / Auburn Athletics)
Nathan King • AuburnSports
@byNathanKing
Staff

Auburn is well represented in terms of all-conference talent, but the Tigers are still expected to face an uphill battle in their quest for an SEC title this season.

Eight Auburn players were tabbed preseason All-SEC, and Gus Malzahn's squad was picked to finish fourth in its division, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday morning. Both categories were voted on by media members who covered the 2019 SEC Media Days earlier this week.

Senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who likely could have been a first-round pick had he left school early, unsurprisingly makes an appearance on the first team as the No. 2 defensive lineman behind Alabama's Raekwon Davis.

Senior left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho Jr. joins Brown on the first team. Like Brown, Wanogho Jr. was graded highly by scouts prior to the 2019 NFL draft before he, too, announced he would return to the Plains for his final season.

"I saw the seniors coming back, and I didn't want to be left out of a great season," Wanogho Jr. said Thursday of his rationale for returning. "I mean, we actually have a real chance."

Buck end Nick Coe is joined by defensive end Marlon Davidson and kicker Anders Carlson on the second team. The 6-foot-5 Coe — who is expected to start at buck but possesses the versatility to put his hand in the dirt as a defensive end or even move inside to tackle — ranks second in returning SEC defenders in 2018 sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (13.5).

Nick Coe (91) charges to tackle Trivenskey Mosley (22) during Auburn vs. Southern Miss on Sept. 29, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Davidson will enter 2019 as a four-year starter for the Tigers on the end of the defensive line. Redshirt sophomore kicker Anders Carlson converted 15 of 25 kicks last year with a long of 53.

Running back JaTarvious Whitlow, punter Arryn Siposs and safety Daniel Thomas represent the Tigers on the third team. "Boobee" Whitlow led Auburn in rushing last season with 787 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, and his 11.5 yards per reception ranks first among returning SEC backs.

Siposs ranked second in the conference in net punting average at 41.9, while Thomas averaged 5.7 tackles per game to go along with four forced turnovers as Auburn's "heat-seeking missile" in the secondary.

---------

FULL ALL-SEC TEAMS, PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU


Second-Team

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State


Third-Team

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky



DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida


Second-Team

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State


Third-Team

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn



SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama


Second-Team

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida


Third-Team

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky


---------


EASTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

Georgia (233)

1789

Florida (21)

1499

Missouri (3)

1149

South Carolina (1)

883

Tennessee (1)

804

Kentucky (1)

798

Vanderbilt

358



WESTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

School

Points

Alabama (253)

1813

LSU (5)

1493

Texas A&M

1268

Auburn (1)

1090

Mississippi State (1)

769

Ole Miss

504

Arkansas

343



SEC CHAMPION

Alabama

203

Georgia

49

LSU

3

Mississippi State

1

Tennessee

1

Florida

1

South Carolina

1

Auburn

1

