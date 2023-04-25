So, when we discuss the top newcomers so far on the offense, it should be no surprise that four of the six line up in the trenches. And yes, while Freeze is still searching for a potential quarterback, the addition of these newcomers has been vital to the Tigers.

He and his coaching staff hit the ground running, getting that deficiency fixed by bringing in a slew of true freshmen and veterans from the transfer portal to shore up what has been a significant weakness for some time.

When Hugh Freeze accepted the Auburn job back in December, he saw what many people already knew about the Tigers' offense: it needed offensive linemen in a bad way.

Connor Lew

A true freshman from Kennesaw, Ga., Lew will likely see the field immediately among the revamped offensive line. Avery Jones, also a newcomer, has talked about how advanced Lew is, quickly picking everything up as soon as instructed. At 6-foot-3 and 278 lbs., he will benefit from an offseason of weight training. The future is bright for Lew.

Rivaldo Fairweather

The FIU transfer provides a massive target in the red zone, something the Tigers have been lacking the last few seasons. His basketball skills transition to the gridiron, where he can highpoint the ball, beating defenders over the top. In a loaded tight end room, he might have the biggest upside.

Brian Battie

A shifty small back, Battie will be just as valuable on special teams as he is in the backfield sitting behind Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston. Look for the USF transfer to return kickoffs and punts as he did for the Bulls, where he was named to the All-America team for kick returner in 2021. When he is in on offense, defenses will have a tough time finding him beneath the bigger offensive linemen.

Gunner Britton

The Western Kentucky transfer is likely an immediate starter at right tackle for the Tigers. His position coach, Jake Thornton, has noticed teammates seeking Britton's advice on offensive line play thanks to his vast experience and veteran status.

"The way he practices, the way he carries himself, he kind of has that demeanor out there that I think a lot of people naturally, they flock to him in practice situations because he's got so much experience," Thornton said.

Britton was a critical addition to the offensive line along with the following two.

Avery Jones

Jones fills a crucial role as the new center on Auburn's offense, and the East Carolina transfer is precisely what you want from the guy in the middle. He's smart, a vocal leader who gets everyone lined up and can block. If center was a weakness for the Tigers last season, it could very well be a strength in 2023.

Dillon Wade

Another offensive lineman? Yes. Another offensive lineman. Wade has an advantage over his fellow linemen in the fact he played in Philip Montgomery's offense for two seasons while at Tulsa. The 6-foot-4, 296 lbs. Wade is yet another instant impact player in the trenches.