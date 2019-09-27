AUBURN | Bruce Pearl and Auburn have picked up a huge commitment.

Five-star point guard Sharife Cooper, who is ranked the No. 16 overall player in the 2020 class, announced Friday night his intentions to sign with Auburn.

Cooper announced his commitment shortly after arriving on Auburn's campus for an official visit. His reasons for choosing Auburn were simple.

"Just the family atmosphere at Auburn," Cooper said. "Ever since I’ve been here, it’s all about family. And Coach (Bruce) Pearl was a big reason. His style of play, his energy and love of the game. I feel like he’s going to push me.

"Auburn is just the right place for me to be."



