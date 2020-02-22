AUBURN | Auburn on Saturday overcame a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Tennessee, 73-66, and Class of 2021 five-star big man Jabari Smith was there to see it. “It was great,” Smith said. “They were down a little bit, but they fought back. I like how they fought back and came out with a win. The crowd was really good and really loud.”

Smith, who is ranked the No. 5 overall player in 2021, is being recruited to Auburn by Ira Bowman. Smith met with Bowman and Bruce Pearl during the visit. “I like both of them,” Smith said. “Coach Bowman is a real good guy, very motivational. He’s really a good coach and good man. Coach Pearl is, too. He’s a good coach, a good guy. He really pushes his players. He’s the best coach anyone could ask for.” Smith also was able to see Auburn’s campus and facilities. “The whole visit was good,” Smith said. “My dad and uncle came with me and we really liked it. We watched the basketball game and got to see a little bit of the campus and facilities. It was my first time at Auburn and it was really good.”