While I have plenty of questions to ask, including how the Petrino/Bobby Petrino dynamic is going, I'm trimming it down to the four that will likely make the difference between a 4-0 star for Auburn and 3-1.

Along with Hugh Freeze's first SEC game back as a head coach and the neverending soap opera that is A&M under Jimbo Fishers, the questions that linger make this matchup so intriguing.

For the fourth game of a season, there are still a lot of questions circling around the 2023 teams at Auburn and Texas A&M. Both have played a quality Power 5 opponent along with two blowouts, but only a little has been learned about the Tigers and Aggies.

1st Down: Can Auburn pressure Conner Weigman?

The Tigers have been decent so far this season getting to the quarterback, racking up eight sacks in three games. But those came against offensive lines that don't have the strength or size of A&M.

Eugene Asante and Marcus Harris lead the way with two sacks apiece. Still, Auburn must get production from other guys in the front six or seven, such as Jalen McLeod, Elijah McAllister, Keldric Faulk and Jayson Jones, to make it a fearsome front. Without pressure, Weigman can sit in the pocket and find his talented receivers all day.

2nd Down: What, exactly, are these teams' identities offensively?

We discussed this some on The Rundown on Tuesday, but Auburn's identity, especially on offense, has yet to be determined. The same can be said about A&M, who surrounded two blowout wins against cupcakes with a loss to Miami. Right now, it is letting Weigman air it out, as he has thrown for 909 yards while the Aggies average 129 yards per game on the ground.

As for the Tigers, they must run the ball well to take pressure off of Payton Thorne and the still-developing passing game. If not, offensive success could come at a minimum.

3rd Down: Who can keep Noah Thomas out of the end zone?

While Evan Stewart (19 catches for 257 yards) and Ainias Smith (13 catches for 194 yards) get a lot of attention, and deservedly so, it is Thomas who has four touchdowns on just 10 catches this season. At 6-foot-6, the sophomore is a massive weapon in the red zone and has become Weigman's favorite target when the Aggies are down there. Who can be the guy in Auburn's secondary to step up when Thomas is targeted?

It will be essential for him to be stopped inside the 20-yard line.

4th Down: Can someone other than Jay Fair rise up at the receiver position?

While A&M has four guys with at least 100 yards receiving through three games, Fair is the only Auburn player who has surpassed the century mark and double digits in receptions. Needless to say, D.J. Durkin's defense will focus on stopping him and making others step up.

Can it be Shane Hooks, who has caught just five passes? Can Ja'Varrius Johnson finally become a consistent receiver? Or will Rivaldo Fairweather raise his game to another level?

The Tigers must find someone other than Fair, and it could very well be a group effort.



