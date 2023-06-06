“That was really special,” said Griffin of his offer from the Tigers. “We have family up here and I’ve been watching them since I was growing up.

The 2026 quarterback from Jesuit in Tampa, Fla., picked up his latest offer after an outstanding performance at Auburn’s camp.

“I remember that one, ‘Davis, Davis could go all the way.’ I remember we were watching that at home when I was younger. I have some good memories from that game.”

Auburn joins Florida, Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh and Toledo with offers for the 6-foot-3 and 225 pound Griffin, who is going into his sophomore season.

“You’ve got to stay humble in the process of it all,” said Griffin. “You can’t let it go to your head. You’ve just got to continue to work everyday, even if no one sees. That’s something I’m going to continue to do, me and my dad.”

One big draw for Auburn is an abundance of coaches with experience working with quarterbacks including head coach Hugh Freeze, offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, quality control assistant Kent Austin and offensive analyst Jesse Stone.

“That’s one thing that stood out to me a lot, especially here,” said Griffin. “A lot of coaches have one or two but I feel like the whole entire coaching staff knew exactly what they were talking about and I’m blessed to be around those guys and build a relationship with them.

“The coaches here just know what they’re doing and I’m excited to see what they have in the future.”