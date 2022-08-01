2024 WR enjoys Auburn's 'family environment'

Cameron Coleman is taking his time in the recruiting process, acknowledging that he still has two years of high school football to play and improve as a player. But the 2024 wide receiver already has to consider some major programs, including Auburn, as he's received offers from the Tigers along with Oregon and Texas A&M.

"I didn't really expect it; it caught me outta nowhere," Coleman said of Auburn's offer. "I was very thankful, though."

Out of Phenix City Central, Bryan Harsin and his staff welcomed the 3-star receiver to Big Cat Weekend, his second trip to the Plains in as many months. Already at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Coleman took part in the 7-on-7 tournament in Jordan-Hare Stadium in June.