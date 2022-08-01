2024 WR enjoys Auburn's 'family environment'
Cameron Coleman is taking his time in the recruiting process, acknowledging that he still has two years of high school football to play and improve as a player. But the 2024 wide receiver already has to consider some major programs, including Auburn, as he's received offers from the Tigers along with Oregon and Texas A&M.
"I didn't really expect it; it caught me outta nowhere," Coleman said of Auburn's offer. "I was very thankful, though."
Out of Phenix City Central, Bryan Harsin and his staff welcomed the 3-star receiver to Big Cat Weekend, his second trip to the Plains in as many months. Already at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Coleman took part in the 7-on-7 tournament in Jordan-Hare Stadium in June.
He's already becoming familiar with the Auburn coaches and players, including wide receiver Ike Hilliard, who Coleman lit up when discussing, calling the coach "funny."
"They feel like family, really family," Coleman said. "All the family environment."
And while the receiver is looking for somewhere where he can make an immediate impact and play for a program with good football, he's also focused on what goes on off the field.
"The academic services," Coleman said. "I wouldn't be nowhere without academics."
With offers from Auburn, A&M, Oregon, and Alabama State, the Tigers have an advantage due to being just down the road from Phenix City. Coleman plans to use that proximity this fall when it comes to visiting Jordan-Hare on Saturdays.
"As many as I can," he said of if he would be back for a game.