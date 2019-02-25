“Coach Kodi Burns and Coach (Gus) Malzahn told me in the morning that I had an offer,” Brooks said. “I was happy. I was glad it happened. Now when I watch one of their games, I can think that I can go to school and play there one day. I couldn’t think that before.”

Brooks then capped the week with a visit to Auburn, where he learned of another offer.

AUBURN | Class of 2021 defensive end Dylan Brooks received offers last week from Alabama, LSU and Tennessee.

Brooks, from Handley High in Roanoke, has watched many Auburn games. He grew up just 45 miles up Highway 431 from Auburn, and did so as a Tigers fan. The offer from Auburn was big.



“I was real happy about it,” Brooks said.

Brooks was one of several recruits in Auburn on Saturday. He arrived in the morning and stayed until the afternoon.

“Everybody was nice and everybody acted like they knew me already,” Brooks said. “We went around the school. I went to Coach (Rodney) Garner’s office and talked to him with some other players. We went to a photoshoot. It was fun.”

Brooks, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, doesn’t list a leader in his recruitment. It’s still early and he plans to take several visits. He’s scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday and return to Auburn for a spring practice.

As a sophomore, Brooks had 27 tackles, 17 solos and eight tackles-for-loss.