“Yo was in there because Chris (Moore) tweaked his shoulder again and Jaylin (Williams) was in foul trouble. So Yo was ready to go. He did a nice job,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl.

But the freshman gave the Tigers nine valuable minutes off the bench as they won their 11th consecutive game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Williams, AU’s starting 4, was limited to 16 minutes, picking up two fouls in the first 2:17 of the game and his third foul less than three minutes into the second half.

Moore re-injured a shoulder that kept him out of three games midway through the season.

It’s the most minutes Traore has played since the game at South Carolina January 21. He was averaging under two minutes per game in the previous 13 contests.

Part of Traore’s duties was defending Hawkeye star Kris Murray, who was held to 15 points on 3 of 11 shooting from 3-point range.

“I had to step up and go in and play hard. It was a great first experience,” said Traore of his first NCAA Tournament game. “It was crazy. The fans, the atmosphere was just crazy.”

Traore has had an up and down first year at Auburn. He began the season as Williams’ primary backup averaging 13 minutes per game through the first 12 games and scoring a career-high 11 points against Winthrop Nov. 15.

He didn’t play in eight of AU’s final 12 games of the regular season.

“I feel like it’s a process,” said Traore. “I’ve just got to keep working, keep my head up and everything will be fine. At the end of the day, I’m still the same me so my confidence is still high.”

With his playing time limited, Traore has continued to work on certain aspects of his game in practice and in the weight room.

“I’ve been working on my body, working on my shot, on my all-around game. I’ve been working on everything,” he said.

As for next season, Traore said his current plan is to return to Auburn and earn a more decisive role.

“I feel like it’s going to be a great opportunity for me next year. I feel like they’re going to give me a chance to showcase my skills,” said Traore. “Auburn fans have been great. They’re cheering you all the time. On the ups and downs, they’re always going to be here for you.

“My teammates have been great. My coaches have been great. It’s been a great experience so far.”

No. 9 seed Auburn plays No. 1 seed Houston Saturday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. Tip-off at Legacy Arena is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT on TBS.