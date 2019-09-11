WR commitment visits Auburn, talks offense, commitment
AUBURN | Auburn is off to a 2-0 start and is ranked No. 8 in the latest AP poll, but not all is well with the Tigers.
Auburn’s offense has struggled, as has true freshman quarterback Bo Nix.
Troup’s (LaGrange, Ga.) Kobe Hudson, a long-time Auburn commitment, got to see first-hand Saturday as he was in attendance for the Tigers’ 24-6-win over Tulane.
“I think we are doing good,” Hudson said. “Our defense is pretty good, but we have to get our offense clicking.”
That includes Nix.
“Bo, he’s just a freshman coming in and feeling his way around,” Nix said. “He just has to get his connections with his wide receivers.”
Hudson believes it will happen, but it may take some time.
“I think we will start clicking later on in the season,” Hudson said.
As for Hudson, he hasn’t needed time to make adjustments. He’s off to an impressive start to his senior season. Hudson, playing quarterback, has completed 23-of-34 passes for 551 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has rushed for 297 yards and four scores on 21 carries in leading Troup to a 2-0 start.
Hudson plans to return to Auburn for more games this fall. He'll take an official visit in December. He at one point considered taking visits to other schools, but has all but ruled it out.
“Probably not,” Hudson said when asked if he take other visits. “I’m really set in my commitment. My recruitment is over with now.”