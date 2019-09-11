AUBURN | Auburn is off to a 2-0 start and is ranked No. 8 in the latest AP poll, but not all is well with the Tigers. Auburn’s offense has struggled, as has true freshman quarterback Bo Nix.

Troup’s (LaGrange, Ga.) Kobe Hudson, a long-time Auburn commitment, got to see first-hand Saturday as he was in attendance for the Tigers’ 24-6-win over Tulane. “I think we are doing good,” Hudson said. “Our defense is pretty good, but we have to get our offense clicking.” That includes Nix. “Bo, he’s just a freshman coming in and feeling his way around,” Nix said. “He just has to get his connections with his wide receivers.” Hudson believes it will happen, but it may take some time. “I think we will start clicking later on in the season,” Hudson said.