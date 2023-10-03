Several Auburn commits were on a bye week last week. However, that didn't stop the rest of the commits from having another week of solid play, especially the receivers. All three of Auburn's wide receiver commits reached triple digits in receiving yardage, with Rivals100 recruit Perry Thompson leading the way. Thompson is this week's Big Cat of the Week for his performance against Saraland. Let's get into the numbers for Thompson and the rest of the future Tigers.

Perry Thompson put up massive numbers despite a crushing defeat against Saraland. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

Perry Thompson, 2024 WR (Foley, Ala.) Even though Foley was dominated 70-20 by arguably the state's best team, Saraland, Thompson still found a way to put up big numbers. The wide receiver commit hauled in seven receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also had one carry, but that only went for one yard.

Perry Thompson Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 28 351 3 13 65 1

Malcolm Simmons, 2024 WR (Alexander City, Ala. — Benjamin Russell) Simmons turned in his best outing of the season in a 34-23 victory over Smiths Station, with five receptions, 131 yards receiving and a touchdown. He added 29 yards rushing on eight carries, as Benjamin Russell advanced to 3-2.

Malcolm Simmons Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 15 361 5 12 49 2

Bryce Cain, 2024 WR (Mobile, Ala. — Baker) Baker lost its first game of the season, dropping its Friday contest to Dothan 35-14. Still, Cain managed to reach triple figures in receiving yardage for the fourth straight game and fifth time this season in six games. He had four receptions, going for 100 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Bryce Cain Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 25 654 10

Demarcus Riddick, 2024 OLB (Clanton, Ala. — Chilton County) Chilton County defeated Tallassee 28-6 last week, winning back-to-back games for the first time all season. Riddick had 12 tackles and a tackle for loss in the win, while adding a six-yard rush on offense.

Demarcus Riddick Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sack Interceptions Car/Yds Rec/Yds 56 6 1 1 5/32 2/69

D'Angelo Barber, 2024 LB (Pinson, Ala. — Clay Chalkville) In a game broadcast on national television, Barber and Clay Chalkville came out on top in a thriller over defending state champion Thompson. Barber had 12 tackles in the Cougars' 36-33 victory.

D'Angelo Barber Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sack Interceptions 63 5 1 1

Jalewis Solomon, 2024 ATH (Ellaville, Ga. — Schley County) Solomon has been lighting it up on both sides of the ball for Schley County this year, as the Wildcats continued their undefeated season with a 56-7 win over Chattahoochee County. Solomon had two receiving touchdowns in the win, totaling 72 yards receiving on four receptions. On defense, he intercepted one pass.

Jalewis Solomon Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Tackles Interceptions 28 588 8 7 2

Jalyn Crawford, 2024 CB (Lilburn, Ga. — Parkview) Parkview bounced back from its loss against Mill Creek with a 14-point victory over South Gwinnett. In the 34-20 win, Crawford had two tackles and an 11-yard kickoff return.

Jalyn Crawford Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions Rec/Yds/TDs 11 2.5 2 2/26/1

Kensley Faustin, 2024 S (Naples, Fla.) Naples pitched a shutout against Barron Collier last week, as Faustin totaled six tackles in the 24-0 win.

Kensley Faustin Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions 21 3 2

DeAndre Carter, 2024 OL (Santa Ana, Calif. — Mater Dei) The undefeated season for Mater Dei continued last week, as the Monarchs took care of business against Servite Academy with a 49-0 victory. Carter had three pancake blocks in the win. Complete season stats unavailable.

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 OLB (Highland Home, Ala.) Highland Home handled Brantley with ease in a Thursday contest, winning the game by a score of 46-0, its second shutout of the season. Faulk only played for three quarters, but Brantley tried to keep the ball away from his side of the field throughout the night. He did manage to have two tackles and recovered a fumble, jumping on a botched snap during a Brantley punt attempt. On offense, Faulk had one reception for 16 yards and scored a touchdown on the play.