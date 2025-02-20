STULTZ: Rambling on Broome vs. Flagg, lethargic crowd

Watch the replay . It's not normal for a center to deliver that kind of assist. Don't get me wrong: Cooper Flagg is amazing. However, the Duke player hasn't faced even 15 percent of the gauntlet that Broome has during this season. Give Johni the award. He has earned it. Now, let's get into some ramblings.

The big man is known for putting up double-doubles as if it is the easiest feat, but one pass in the win against Arkansas proved why he is so darn good. Posted up on the other side of the floor, Broome somehow saw Miles Kelly out of the corner of his eye and delivered an unbelievable pass to the guard that led to a three.

On SiriusXM College Sports Radio on Thursday, I was asked why Johni Broome deserved the National Player of the Year Award over Cooper Flagg. There are many reasons, including the fact that the SEC is by far the best conference in the nation, the Tigers are 14-2 in Quad 1 games (Duke is 5-3), and Broome is the best player on clearly the best team in college basketball.

- I'm not sure how old the signs are attached to Beard-Eaves Coliseum warning you that skateboards, rollerblades and, more importantly, roller skates are not permitted on the ramps, but the fact it includes the latter cracks me up. It also brings up this fact: I just found out about a roller skating rink in Valley, Ala., and I will visit soon with friends. I can't wait until they roll down the big screen, put the spotlights on and blast "End of the Road" from Boyz II Men.

- Right in front of the media seating on Wednesday night sat an Arkansas fan who I can only describe as fanatical. It brought us great joy every time he would scream "fearless" after a Razorback basket. He was extremely quiet at the end of the game.

- Continuing my campaign to run for mayor of Auburn, I guarantee the voters that I will continue to add more and more chicken finger joints to the city until that is the only option we have. Seriously, why so many?

- I highly recommend the documentary series "Court of Gold," which followed the USA, Serbia, France and Canada national basketball teams before the 2024 Olympics through the gold medal game. It is an easy six-episode watch that has some interesting stories.

- Hot take: spring football games are more hurtful than helpful and must be done away with.

- One of my buddies had to Google what a Karen was following the Auburn-Alabama game after the incident between Chad Baker-Mazara and the Tide fans. I'm not sure how he went this long without knowing that phrase.

- I binged the second season of "Your Honor" while being down with a cold last week, and while it is excellent, the actor who played Jimmy Baxter, the mobster who ran New Orleans, was downright awful. The final 10 minutes of the final episode did break my heart, though.

- Staying on television, I also watched "The Downfall of Diddy," which was disgusting. I apologize for wearing a yellow Chicago Cubs hat in 1998 after Puff Daddy brought that trend to mainstream America for some time. Also, I probably need to apologize for most things I did in 1998.

- TikTok of the Week: I had forgotten about this Saturday Night Live skit until I came across it the other day, but it remains one of my favorites. Simmer. Down. NOW!

- John Calipari never ceases to amaze me with his arrogance and ability to throw his players under the bus.

- The improvements at Plainsman Park are definitely an upgrade for the stadium as it again now looks like one of the top-tier parks in the SEC.

- The courage and guts that Cade Belyeu showed by hitting a home run was incredible, but the fact he even decided to play the same day that his mother tragically died of cancer was impressive enough. What a strong kid.

- Finally, and I even resist bringing this up, but here goes: the crowd at Neville Arena on Wednesday night was lethargic at best. Granted, it was an 8 p.m. start. Sure, Arkansas isn't exactly lighting it up in the SEC. But come on: the Tigers are No. 1, coming off one of the biggest wins in program history, are going through a historic season, and the crowd acted like it was a game against Colgate in November. With Auburn up five and Bruce Pearl urging the crowd to make noise, the majority stayed on their butts. This wasn't the Neville Arena that has earned a reputation for being one of the most challenging places to play in college basketball. And, yes, the team was playing lackadaisical at times, but they deserve better.