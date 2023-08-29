It’s very much like Roberts has another coach on the field who knows his system inside and out whenever Speaks is lined up at safety.

But there’s much more too it when you consider Speaks played in 31 games under new Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts while both were at Baylor.

“Griffin, in terms of being a field general at the safety position, he does it to a T,” said linebacker Eugene Asante. “He knows the defense and absolutely commands the defense when he's out there. It's a totally different thing when Griffin is out there. He's getting everybody in line and knows the checks.

“It's good to have him, and it's a good addition to our team.”

Speaks, a standout safety and quarterback at Auburn High School, was mainly a special teams standout for the Bears. But he’s gotten a lot of work with AU’s second-team defense during fall camp and could be a part of the playing rotation on defense this season.

“I think he's got a shot to be in the rotation this Saturday,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “What happens from that point on? I know he's on special teams, and I know he's got a shot to get some reps. We'll see how he performs.

“He's in the right spot at the right time. Knows the system, gets the checks. I wish he was a little bigger and faster, but he's going to be in the right spot, and he's not afraid of contact. I think he can get everybody on the right page back there. Particularly if you're playing all those young ones around him.”

Auburn opens the season Saturday against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.