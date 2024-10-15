Advertisement

in other news

UGA visit 'reassuring' for Auburn commit

UGA visit 'reassuring' for Auburn commit

Eric Winters found that his recent visit to Georgia reassured his commitment to Auburn.

 • Caleb Jones
BMatt’s Monday musings

BMatt’s Monday musings

Auburn’s recruiting is cruising at warp speed while the team is struggling on the field, and girls just wanna have fun.

 • Bryan Matthews
Future roster: Defense

Future roster: Defense

A detailed look at what Auburn’s roster could look like on defense in 2025.

 • Bryan Matthews
Future roster: Offense

Future roster: Offense

A detailed look at what Auburn’s roster could look like on offense in 2025.

 • Bryan Matthews
Freshmen stepping up in secondary

Freshmen stepping up in secondary

A trio of true freshmen have taken on a big role in Auburn’s secondary this season.

 • Bryan Matthews

in other news

UGA visit 'reassuring' for Auburn commit

UGA visit 'reassuring' for Auburn commit

Eric Winters found that his recent visit to Georgia reassured his commitment to Auburn.

 • Caleb Jones
BMatt’s Monday musings

BMatt’s Monday musings

Auburn’s recruiting is cruising at warp speed while the team is struggling on the field, and girls just wanna have fun.

 • Bryan Matthews
Future roster: Defense

Future roster: Defense

A detailed look at what Auburn’s roster could look like on defense in 2025.

 • Bryan Matthews
Published Oct 15, 2024
VIDEO: Practice highlights 10-15
circle avatar
Bryan Matthews  •  AuburnSports
Senior Editor
Twitter
@BMattAU
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

A handful of clips from the media portion of Auburn's practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Auburn
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement