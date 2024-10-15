VIDEO: Practice highlights 10-15

in other news
UGA visit 'reassuring' for Auburn commit
Eric Winters found that his recent visit to Georgia reassured his commitment to Auburn.
BMatt’s Monday musings
Auburn’s recruiting is cruising at warp speed while the team is struggling on the field, and girls just wanna have fun.
Future roster: Defense
A detailed look at what Auburn’s roster could look like on defense in 2025.
Future roster: Offense
A detailed look at what Auburn’s roster could look like on offense in 2025.
Freshmen stepping up in secondary
A trio of true freshmen have taken on a big role in Auburn’s secondary this season.
A handful of clips from the media portion of Auburn's practice on Tuesday afternoon.
