Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-10 14:22:37 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO Analysis: New Auburn commitment Jakai Clark

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

Chad Simmons breaks down new Auburn commitment Jakai Clark.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}