Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
{{timeAgo(content.live_at)}}
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-10 14:22:37 -0500') }}
football
Edit
VIDEO Analysis: New Auburn commitment Jakai Clark
Jeffrey Lee •
AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor
Chad Simmons breaks down new Auburn commitment Jakai Clark.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}