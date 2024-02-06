“When I think about Javon at the plate, I think about toughness,” said Gross of the Jacksonville State transfer. “A kid that really understands what he’s trying to do. He’s not going to back down. He’s not going to be scared of a situation.

But there’s one thing that really stands out to Auburn hitting coach Gabe Gross.

“He can handle himself. Nothing is going to bother him. And he can handle failure without freaking out, which is a huge indication of mental toughness in this game.”

Hernandez was a second-team All-ASUN selection at JSU last season after batting .397 with 59 runs scored, 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 49 RBI.

He struck out just 29 times in 224 at-bats, had a .479 on-base percentage and was 11 of 12 in stolen bases.

Hernandez is one of three transfers competing for starting positions at second, shortstop and third base along with Cooper Weiss and Deric Fabian. Returning players Caden Green and Gavin Miller are also in the mix.

Hernandez, who had a .968 fielding percentage last spring, is a favorite to begin the season as the starter at second base. He could also bat at or near the top of the order.

"He can do multiple things,” said Gross. “He can hit and run, he can bunt for a base hit, he can push and he can drag, he can lose one, he can go the other way with two strikes. There’s a lot that he does with the bat in his hands.

“He’s fairly short in stature and if you take that in a positive way, his swing is pretty short. He doesn’t get long. He can catch up to fastballs. There’s a lot of good things to like about him but the main thing I like about his is his presence and his toughness.”

Auburn opens the season with a three-game series against Eastern Kentucky Feb. 16-18 at Plainsman Park.