Transfer guard commits to Auburn
Bruce Pearl has his combo guard out of the portal.
Miles Kelly, who played three years at Georgia Tech, announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday via social media.
Kelly is Auburn’s third addition out of the portal along with JP Pegues and Ja’Heim Hudson.
With the addition of Kelly, Auburn’s work in the portal will be complete barring an unforeseen change.
“I think that's the last piece — one more impactful guard,” Pearl told reporters Monday. “It'll be one more guard. We've tried to be really patient to get the right fit.”
After playing more of a reserve role his freshman season, Kelly led the Yellow Jackets in shot attempts per game the last two years and averaged 14.4 points per game in 2022-23. He averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season.
Per Synergy Sports, Kelly, a 6-foot-5 and 165-pound guard, spent the majority of his possessions either spotting up (32.4 percent) or running as a pick-and-roll ball handler (24.7 percent.)
Auburn now has 12 players on scholarship.