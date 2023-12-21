Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each will have on AU's depth chart.

The transfer portal opened Dec. 4 and will close on Jan. 2. There is a second opportunity for players to enter the portal May 1-15.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2023-24 season is already in full swing with 12 outgoing and three incoming for Auburn.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (1): Robby Ashford

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Sr. Payton Thorne, So. Holden Geriner, RFr. Hank Brown

Incoming (1): TFr. Walker White

The Skinny: Auburn has decided to build its offense around Thorne for next season and will likely stand pat at the position in this cycle assuming there's no further attrition. Ashford leaving didn't come as a surprise and his decision doesn't impact whether or not AU pursues a transfer.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Gr. Brian Battie, Sr. Jarquez Hunter, Jr. Damari Alston, Jr. Sean Jackson, So. Jeremiah Cobb

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: There's a good possibility all of Auburn's running backs will return for 2024. If that's the case, AU is likely to concentrate its RB recruiting on the 2025 and '26 high school classes. There's no need for a transfer running back at this time.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (4): Omari Kelly, (MTSU) Jyaire Shorter (MEM), Malcolm Johnson, Ja’Varrius Johnson

Transfers in (1): Robert Lewis (GSU)

Current (4): Sr. Koy Moore, Jr. Camden Brown, Jr. Jay Fair, So. Caleb Burton

Incoming (4): TFr. Cam Coleman, TFr. Perry Thompson, TFr. Bryce Cain, TFr. Malcolm Simmons

The Skinny: The wide receiver position is undergoing a major facelift for 2024. Lewis is AU's first portal addition and can play in the slot or outside. Look for AU to pursue one more veteran wideout in the portal to give Thorne a more proven target and provide leadership to a young group. Those freshmen are playing right away and AU might not be done in the 2024 class.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (1): Tyler Fromm (GSU)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (4): Gr. Luke Deal, Gr. Brandon Frazier, Sr. Rivaldo Fairweather, So. Micah Riley

Incoming (0):

The Skinny: Deal and Fairweather have already announced their plans to return next season and Frazier is expected to do the same. AU is seeking a rangy, pass-catching tight end in the '24 class or in the portal.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (11): Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Tate Johnson, Sr. Dillon Wade, Sr. Izavion Miller, Sr. Jaden Muskrat, So. E.J. Harris, So. Connor Lew, RFr. Tyler Johnson, RFr. Dylan Senda, RFr. Clay Wedin, RFr. Bradyn Joiner,

Incoming (3): So. Seth Wilfred, TFr. DeAndre Carter, TFr. Favour Edwin

The Skinny: First-year offensive line coach Jake Thornton completely transformed this position a year ago and will look to make it even better in 2024. Auburn would like to add a few more lineman from the '24 class and/or portal. If Wade returns (and that seems better than 50/50 at this time), he could move to guard if AU can find a starting-caliber left tackle in the portal. Six of AU's returning linemen have SEC starting experience, which should provide good competition in the spring.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (3): Enyce Sledge (ILL), Stephen Johnson, Wilky Denaud

Transfers in (1): Gage Keys (KAN)

Current (6): Sr. Zeke Walker, Sr. Jayson Jones, Sr. Justin Rogers, Sr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, So. Keldric Faulk, RFr. Darron Reed

Incoming (3): TFr. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. Malik Blocton, TFr. Amaris Williams

The Skinny: Auburn signed an excellent '24 class of D-linemen and all three are enrolling in January. Gage brings important depth and AU would like to add an impact defensive tackle to replace the NFL-bound Marcus Harris.

JACK LINEBACKER

Transfers out (1): Stephen Sings

Transfers in (0): None

Current (2): Sr. Jalen McLeod, RFr. Brenton Williams,

Incoming (1): TFr. Jamonta Waller

The Skinny: McLeod returning for next season is a big boost for the defense. He's AU's best pass rusher but can use some help. Williams will be counted on to contribute more after a full offseason of getting bigger, stronger and faster. Waller will play right away and AU could potentially add one more pass rushers from high school, JUCO or the portal. Another linebacker commitment, Joseph Phillips, could also project as a Jack as could ILB Cam Riley.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Dorian Mausi Jr. (DUKE)

Current (6): Gr. Wesley Steiner, Sr. Cam Riley, Sr. Eugene Asante, Sr. Austin Keys, So. Powell Gordon, So. Robert Woodyard

Incoming (3): TFr. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. D'Angelo Barber, TFr. Joseph Phillips

The Skinny: This position should be a strength in 2024 with Asante returning and a very talented group of signees that will all have a chance to play next fall. Mausi is a big, physical Mike that fills an important need inside the tackles. As mentioned above, Phillips and Riley are versatile enough to play inside or Jack.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (1): Austin Ausberry,

Transfers in (0): None

Current (7): Sr. Keionte Scott, Jr. Champ Anthony, So. J.D. Rhym, So. Kayin Lee, RFr. J.C. Hart, RFr. Colton Hood, RFr. Tyler Scott

Incoming (3): TFr. Jalyn Crawford, TFr. Kensley Faustin, TFr. A'Mon Lane-Ganus

The Skinny: Scott announced he's returning, which gives AU a talented corner/nickel and a key leader back for the secondary. Lee was a huge late addition in the '23 class and projects as a starter next fall while Anthony was a nice pickup out of junior college. AU is seeking more veteran help out of the portal.

SAFETY

Transfers out (1): Marquise Gilbert

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Sr. Donovan Kaufman, Jr. Caleb Wooden, So. Terrance Love, RFr. Sylvester Smith, RFr. C.J. Johnson

Incoming (2): So. Laquan Robinson, TFr. Kaleb Harris

The Skinny: This position should be wide open for spring drills with Jaylin Simpson and Zion Puckett declaring for the draft. Kaufman and Wooden have starting experience while Love played a lot on special teams this season. Both Kaufman and Smith can play nickel too. Robinson was added from JUCO to step in as a starter but this is another position where AU could use a little help from the portal to bolster the ranks.

TOTALS

Transfers out: 12

Transfers in: 3

Current: 55 (includes kicker and punter)

Incoming: 20

PROJECTED TOTAL: 78