Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each will have on AU's depth chart.

The transfer portal opened Dec. 4 and closed Jan. 4 for AU players, but a couple recently left as graduate transfers. There is a second opportunity for players to enter the portal April 16-30.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2023-24 season continues to be very active for Auburn with 14 outgoing and nine incoming.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (1): Robby Ashford (SCAR)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Sr. Payton Thorne, So. Holden Geriner, RFr. Hank Brown

Incoming (1): TFr. Walker White

The Skinny: All options are open for 2024 including rolling it back with Thorne as the starter or finding another option in the portal. Brown made a positive impression at the end of the bowl game and should be in the mix this spring. Ashford leaving didn't come as a surprise and his decision doesn't impact whether or not AU pursues a transfer. White has enrolled giving AU four quarterbacks for the spring.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Gr. Brian Battie, Sr. Jarquez Hunter, Jr. Damari Alston, Jr. Sean Jackson, So. Jeremiah Cobb

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Battie entered the portal but elected to return. The rest including Hunter are also returning for spring AU wants to find more playing time for Cobb this fall.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (4): Omari Kelly, (MTSU) Jyaire Shorter (MEM), Malcolm Johnson (BG), Ja’Varrius Johnson

Transfers in (2): Robert Lewis (GSU), Sam Jackson V (CAL)

Current (4): Sr. Koy Moore, Jr. Camden Brown, Jr. Jay Fair, So. Caleb Burton

Incoming (4): TFr. Cam Coleman, TFr. Bryce Cain, TFr. Perry Thompson, TFr. Malcolm Simmons

The Skinny: The wide receiver position is undergoing a major facelift for 2024. Lewis can play slot or outside. Jackson last played WR as a sophomore in high school but is a talented athlete. The freshmen are playing right away and AU might not be done in the '24 class. Coleman and Cain have enrolled.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (1): Tyler Fromm (GSU)

Transfers in (1): Rico Walker (MARY)

Current (4): Gr. Luke Deal, Gr. Brandon Frazier, Sr. Rivaldo Fairweather, So. Micah Riley

Incoming (0):

The Skinny: Deal, Frazier and Fairweather are scheduled to return for next season. AU was seeking a rangy, pass-catching tight end in the '24 class and found him in Walker, who was Maryland's highest-rated signee in the '23 class.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Percy Lewis (MSU)

Current (11): Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Tate Johnson, Sr. Dillon Wade, Sr. Izavion Miller, Sr. Jaden Muskrat, So. E.J. Harris, So. Connor Lew, RFr. Tyler Johnson, RFr. Dylan Senda, RFr. Clay Wedin, RFr. Bradyn Joiner,

Incoming (3): So. Seth Wilfred, TFr. DeAndre Carter, TFr. Favour Edwin

The Skinny: Auburn solved its biggest need on the offensive line with the addition of Lewis, who is expected to slot in at left tackle. That will allow Wade to move to guard. Six of AU's returning linemen have SEC starting experience, which should provide good competition in the spring. Wilfred and Edwin have enrolled.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (3): Enyce Sledge (ILL), Stephen Johnson, Wilky Denaud (MSU)

Transfers in (2): Gage Keys (KAN), Trill Carter (TEX)

Current (5): Sr. Zeke Walker, Sr. Jayson Jones, Sr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, So. Keldric Faulk, RFr. Darron Reed

Incoming (3): TFr. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. Malik Blocton, TFr. Amaris Williams

The Skinny: Auburn signed an excellent '24 class of D-linemen and all three have enrolled. Gage and Carter bring important depth and should compete for starting spots. AU would still like to add an impact defensive tackle to replace the NFL-bound Marcus Harris.

JACK LINEBACKER

Transfers out (1): Stephen Sings

Transfers in (0): None

Current (2): Sr. Jalen McLeod, RFr. Brenton Williams,

Incoming (1): TFr. Jamonta Waller

The Skinny: McLeod returning for next season is a big boost for the defense. He's AU's best pass rusher but can use some help. Williams will be counted on to contribute more after a full offseason of getting bigger, stronger and faster. Waller, who enrolled in January, will play right away and AU could potentially add one more pass rushers from the portal. Inside linebacker Joseph Phillips could also get a look at Jack.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (1): Cam Riley

Transfers in (1): Dorian Mausi Jr. (DUKE)

Current (5): Gr. Wesley Steiner, Sr. Eugene Asante, Sr. Austin Keys, So. Powell Gordon, So. Robert Woodyard

Incoming (3): TFr. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. D'Angelo Barber, TFr. Joseph Phillips

The Skinny: This position should be a strength in 2024 with Asante returning and a very talented group of signees that have all enrolled and will have a chance to play right away. Mausi is a big, physical Mike that fills an important need inside the tackles. As mentioned above, Phillips is versatile enough to play inside or Jack.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (1): Austin Ausberry (LSU)

Transfers in (1): Antonio Kite (ALA)

Current (7): Sr. Keionte Scott, Jr. Champ Anthony, So. J.D. Rhym, So. Kayin Lee, RFr. J.C. Hart, RFr. Colton Hood, RFr. Tyler Scott

Incoming (3): TFr. Jalyn Crawford, TFr. Kensley Faustin, TFr. A'Mon Lane-Ganus

The Skinny: Kite was an important late pickup and should immediately compete for a starting position at corner along with Scott, Lee and Rhym. Scott's return was big with his ability to play corner or nickel and his leadership. Anthony was a nice pickup out of junior college last year and could win the job at nickel. Crawford has enrolled.

SAFETY

Transfers out (2): Marquise Gilbert, Donovan Kaufman

Transfers in (1): Jerrin Thompson (TEX)

Current (4): Jr. Caleb Wooden, So. Terrance Love, RFr. Sylvester Smith, RFr. C.J. Johnson

Incoming (2): So. Laquan Robinson, TFr. Kaleb Harris

The Skinny: Both starting spots are up for grabs with Thompson, who has a lot of playing experience, and Robinson, a JUCO signee, competing for the first-team this spring. Wooden has starting experience while Love played a lot on special teams this season. Smith can play nickel. Harris has enrolled.

TOTALS

Transfers out: 14

Transfers in: 9

Current: 53 (includes kicker and punter)

Incoming: 20

PROJECTED TOTAL: 82