Houston and Auburn are separated by 690 miles.

Houston is where Sebastian Williams-Adams plays high school ball at St John's High, and Auburn is where he visited over the weekend.

That's a long way to travel, so Auburn made it worth his while.

"It's been really fun hanging out with the players," Adams said. "The coaches have been really welcoming. Like I said, Jahki and Tahaad have really brought me under their wings and we've just been chilling. It's been a lot of fun, can't complain."

Although Adams stated that he "feels the love from everybody", Corey Williams has been the Auburn coach that has been in contact with him the most.

"He's a real nice guy," Adams said about Williams. "I really respect him a lot. I think he helped me reach a high level in my game."