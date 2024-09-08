Top-40 wing 'feels the love' at Auburn
Houston and Auburn are separated by 690 miles.
Houston is where Sebastian Williams-Adams plays high school ball at St John's High, and Auburn is where he visited over the weekend.
That's a long way to travel, so Auburn made it worth his while.
"It's been really fun hanging out with the players," Adams said. "The coaches have been really welcoming. Like I said, Jahki and Tahaad have really brought me under their wings and we've just been chilling. It's been a lot of fun, can't complain."
Although Adams stated that he "feels the love from everybody", Corey Williams has been the Auburn coach that has been in contact with him the most.
"He's a real nice guy," Adams said about Williams. "I really respect him a lot. I think he helped me reach a high level in my game."
Standing at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Adams has a similar frame to former Tigers such as Chuma Okeke and Isaac Okoro who are now in the NBA.
Auburn is making that pitch to him. And Adams is listening.
"With any team, whoever they put in the league they're going to talk about a lot," Adams said. "Them being my position, kind of how I play. Them showing me pictures of -- prior videos of them and then me playing. It's a positive thing to see, most definitely."
Along with Auburn, Adams has already visited Texas A&M and will visit Kansas, Purdue, SMU and Oklahoma State in the upcoming weeks.
Adams plans to take his visits before making a decision and wants to have that choice made before 2025, but nothing is set in stone.
As for Auburn, they're in it for the top-40 wing.
"They made my top eight and I'm really considering coming up here," Adams said. "I also have to take my other visits and kind of see what's best for me, what's best for my family and just trusting God and believe that wherever I choose will be the right place to go."