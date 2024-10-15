Time to feed Jarquez

in other news
UGA visit 'reassuring' for Auburn commit
Eric Winters found that his recent visit to Georgia reassured his commitment to Auburn.
BMatt’s Monday musings
Auburn’s recruiting is cruising at warp speed while the team is struggling on the field, and girls just wanna have fun.
Future roster: Defense
A detailed look at what Auburn’s roster could look like on defense in 2025.
Future roster: Offense
A detailed look at what Auburn’s roster could look like on offense in 2025.
Freshmen stepping up in secondary
A trio of true freshmen have taken on a big role in Auburn’s secondary this season.
in other news
UGA visit 'reassuring' for Auburn commit
Eric Winters found that his recent visit to Georgia reassured his commitment to Auburn.
BMatt’s Monday musings
Auburn’s recruiting is cruising at warp speed while the team is struggling on the field, and girls just wanna have fun.
Future roster: Defense
A detailed look at what Auburn’s roster could look like on defense in 2025.
AUBURN | Jarquez Hunter is averaging 6.8 yards per carry and 382 of his 528 rushing yards have come after contact.
Yet the senior is averaging just 13.0 carries per game.
When you’re looking for answers after a 2-4 start including 0-3 in the SEC, getting Hunter more touches could be the move that spurs a turnaround.
"There's no question, 27 needs to touch it more,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “That's the frustrating thing with some of our short-yardage deals that have been called and not executed at a high enough level where he actually touches it. We've got to get that corrected.”
In three conference games, the Tigers rank sixth in total yards averaging 416.7 per game, but just 14th in points at 16.0 per game.
A failure to execute in the red zone along with a league-worst 15 turnovers is a big part of that discrepancy.
Freeze is hoping an inconsistent offensive line can continue to provide Hunter and AU’s running backs plenty of punch up front while stepping up their pass protection.
“We're running the ball effectively, so we're doing some good things there,” said Freeze of the offensive line. “Pass pro has been dicey -- not at every position, but it doesn't matter, we're a team. We've got to continue to improve that.”
Following last week’s bye, Auburn returns to action Saturday at No. 19 Missouri. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
- SDE
- DUAL
- RB
- CB
- S
- ILB
- S
- ATH
- DT
- WDE