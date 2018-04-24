AUBURN | No. 19 Auburn has come a long way in two weeks.
The Tigers lost at Samford 12-3 April 10 in the midst of losing six of seven games. In a rematch at Plainsman Park Tuesday night, Auburn beat the Bulldogs 7-2 for its sixth-straight win.
Steven Williams was 4-of-4 with a double, home run and two RBI. The freshman is 10 of his last 14 with 10 RBI over the last four games.
“He was the co-freshman position player of the week in the SEC and he picked up where he left off,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I thought every bat was professional, solid and he’s just locked in right now.
“I’m really excited about where we’re playing in this little stretch here in all three phases of the game.”
Jack Owen (2-2) had the best start of his young career holding Samford to two runs on six hits in a career-high 5.1 innings to earn the win. The freshman left-hander struck out five, didn’t issue a walk and hit one batter on 77 pitches.
“The same exact starter, Jack Owen, gets an opportunity to go back out there,” said Thompson of his freshman who allowed four runs on five hits in 1.0 innings in a start at Samford two weeks ago.
“He’s a growing, developing pitcher, and I just keep thinking if he can put it all together. He can run a fastball almost bumping 90 miles per hour. By a lefty, that’s plenty enough."
Elliott Anderson earned his first-career save holding the Bulldogs scoreless on three hits over the final 3.2 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.
“That’s the second week in a row that Elliott has thrown tremendous for us,” Thompson said.
Auburn blew the game open in the fourth inning scoring five runs on two hits, three walks and one Samford error. Josh Anthony drove home one on a fielder’s choice, a run scored on a throwing error by shortstop Taylor Garris, Will Holland had a sacrifice fly and Williams hit a two-run home run over the wall in right-center to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.
Anthony added an RBI single in the fifth. Brett Wright had a sacrifice fly in the first. Conor Davis was 2-of-3.
Auburn, which improves to 30-12, returns to conference play this weekend at No. 1 Florida. Game times are 6 p.m. CT Thursday on ESPNU, 5:30 p.m. Friday on SECN+ and WatchESPN and 1 p.m. Saturday on SECN+ and WatchESPN.