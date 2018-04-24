AUBURN | No. 19 Auburn has come a long way in two weeks. The Tigers lost at Samford 12-3 April 10 in the midst of losing six of seven games. In a rematch at Plainsman Park Tuesday night, Auburn beat the Bulldogs 7-2 for its sixth-straight win. Steven Williams was 4-of-4 with a double, home run and two RBI. The freshman is 10 of his last 14 with 10 RBI over the last four games.

Williams is batting .331 with eight home runs and 40 RBI. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

“He was the co-freshman position player of the week in the SEC and he picked up where he left off,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I thought every bat was professional, solid and he’s just locked in right now. “I’m really excited about where we’re playing in this little stretch here in all three phases of the game.” Jack Owen (2-2) had the best start of his young career holding Samford to two runs on six hits in a career-high 5.1 innings to earn the win. The freshman left-hander struck out five, didn’t issue a walk and hit one batter on 77 pitches. “The same exact starter, Jack Owen, gets an opportunity to go back out there,” said Thompson of his freshman who allowed four runs on five hits in 1.0 innings in a start at Samford two weeks ago. “He’s a growing, developing pitcher, and I just keep thinking if he can put it all together. He can run a fastball almost bumping 90 miles per hour. By a lefty, that’s plenty enough."