Tigers reign in Tuscaloosa

"It was a classic. What an incredible win on the biggest stage. It’s a tough place to play. We talk about making history," AU coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network.

The Tigers held the SEC’s best 3-point shooting team to just 5 of 26 from beyond the arc in a 94-85 win over No. 2 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum Saturday afternoon in the first-ever matchup of 1 vs. 2 teams in the SEC.

In the biggest basketball game in the history of the state of Alabama, No. 1 Auburn finished on top.

"I thought that we played loose early. We made shots and got a little bit of a lead … Alabama came storming back and our guys didn’t panic."

Auburn improves to 23-2 overall and takes over sole possession of first place in the league with an 11-1 record.

The Tigers built a 14-point lead in the second half but the Tide stormed back to tie it at 65-all with 7:49 left. A 7-0 run put Auburn back on top 75-68 with 5:35 left, and AU finished off the Tide by making 8 of their final 10 field goals.

Auburn had six players in double figures led by Johni Broome, who finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. It’s the 75th double-double of his career.

"I just came in being aggressive. I came in trying to be aggressive, and I was kinda feeling it a little bit. I just made some plays," said Broome.

Denver Jones added 16 points including 13 in the second half, and Tahaad Pettiford scored 11 of his 13 points after the break. Miles Kelly had 15 points and eight rebounds, Chaney Johnson 14 points and five rebounds and Chad Baker-Mazara 15 points and five rebounds.

The Tigers shot 46.2 percent from the floor including 12 of 30 3-pointers.

Auburn finished the first half on 7-0 run to lead 42-33 at the break. AU made 6 of 19 3-pointers in the first half while UA was limited to 2 of 15.

"I’m happy for the Auburn family but I reminded everybody that it’s February and Arkansas comes in next Wednesday. So I’m shifting gears pretty quick," said Pearl.

Auburn hosts Arkansas Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.