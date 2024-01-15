"Had to make a stop by the jungle," Thompson said in a social media post.

The former Texas defensive back, who spent four seasons with the Longhorns announced his commitment to Auburn Monday. He is the eighth transfer into the program and the first defensive back.

Less than a day after departing from Auburn, Jerrin Thompson committed.

Hailing from Lufkin, Texas, Thompson was part of the Longhorns' 2020 class, where he was a four-star safety rated as the No. 145 player in the country.

Once in Austin, he saw the field often as a true freshman. Thompson made 14 tackles and intercepted one pass in his first season of college football. His production made a significant jump as a sophomore, wrapping up the season with 41 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Thompson recorded his career-high 83 tackles in 2022 and in his final season with Texas in 2023, he intercepted three passes.

The 6-foot veteran defensive back brings 176 total tackles, four tackles for loss and five career interceptions to the Plains.

He joins wide receivers Robert Lewis and Sam Jackson, defensive linemen Gage Keys and Trill Carter, tight end Rico Walker, linebacker Dorian Mausi and offensive lineman Percy Lewis as the incoming transfers.