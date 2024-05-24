Auburn shot a five-over 293 to currently sit tied for sixth in the NCAA Championships after the first day of the competition.

Jackson Koivun, the 2024 SEC Player of the Year and Hogan Award Recipient, started the No. 1 Tigers out strong, birdieing the first hole. The freshman made par on the next 14 holes before coming through with another birdie on No. 16. A bogey on the 17th and par on the final hole made him -1 (71) on the day.

Brendan Valdes put two birdies around a bogey on No. 3 to shoot even par on the front nine, while bogeys on No. 14 and 16 made him +2 on the day.