"That really was just hard," Offord said. "That game was all about heart right there. Who wanted it more, because it came down to the last play."

The four-star cornerback currently ranked as the No. 16 player in the country had seen several Auburn games this season. He had visited for the Samford game and the Ole Miss game, before returning for the Iron Bowl.

The last play went in favor of Alabama, as the Crimson Tide came out on top 27-24 for their fourth consecutive win over Auburn. It was no walk in the park for eight-ranked Alabama, which had to deal with the ruckus of Jordan Hare Stadium.

"Great atmosphere, they were loud, they matched the energy," Offord said. "The players, they wanted this game. But like I said, it came down to the end, it was all about heart. Who wanted it more."

With well over 30 offers, it's no surprise that Auburn is making a strong push for the in-state defensive back. Unfortunately for the Tigers, so is every other program.

"Nothing special," Offord said. "They’re recruiting me the same way everybody else is."

Offord doesn't have a narrowed down list of favorites just yet, but noted that Auburn is kept in "high priority" for him. Other schools that are sitting high in his recruitment include but aren't limited to Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Florida State.

As far as a commitment timeline?

"Whenever the time’s right," Offord said. "It’s gonna all come around, come together whenever God tells me I’m ready."