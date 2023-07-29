Thompson is the second commit of the day for Auburn, after the Tigers landed Malcolm Simmons to kick off the big recruiting weekend.

The announcement came Saturday during Auburn's Big Cat Weekend, where Thompson and dozens of other top targets were in attendance. He's the second major flip this week for Auburn, following Demarcus Riddick 's flip from Georgia days earlier.

Perry Thompson has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn .

It's the moment Auburn fans have been waiting for.

Auburn's new staff extended an offer to Thompson in January of this year, before hosting him on an unofficial visit later that month. He bonded immediately with wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, who Thompson felt he could relate to well as a young coach.

The relationship between Thompson and Auburn continued to blossom into the spring, as a March visit solidified Auburn as the main threat to pull him away from Alabama.

"If I were to go somewhere else then it would be Auburn," Thompson told reporters in March.

Well, it's now late July and Thompson took the next step by flipping his commitment.

With the commitment, Thompson becomes Auburn's second-best commit in the 2024 class, sitting at No. 76 in the national player rankings.