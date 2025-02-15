Tigers face high-powered Tide

"This is the first 1-2 matchup in the SEC that's ever happened," he said.

For Bruce Pearl, it is just another moment for his Auburn team to make history.

There are matchups between Auburn and Alabama on the basketball court, and then there is Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The No. 1 Tigers face the No. 2 Crimson Tide in the biggest basketball game of the season so far for both teams.

The two teams come into the battle tied atop the SEC standings, and while there are plenty of storylines to be had, one of the main focuses for Pearl and his squad will be limiting the Tide in transition.

"Part of your transition defense is not having a body on the floor," Pearl said. "So if we go in, play off one foot, go in there and get fouled, or contact and they're on the ground, it's a three-ball down on the other end. So we have to stay on our feet."

The Tide are led by senior guard Mark Sears, who comes into Saturday's matchup averaging a team-high 17.8 points and 4.9 assists per game. Nate Oats' squad has four other guys averaging double-digit points in Grant Nelson (12.7), Aden Holloway (11.8), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (11.5) and Labaron Philon (10.4), helping the Tide lead the nation in scoring offense with 90.5 points per game.

It's also another opportunity for Auburn to keep its road record in the SEC intact. In a league where road wins are valuable, the Tigers have come out unscathed so far. How is that possible?

"I think part of it is we have older guys," Pearl said. "So we've been good on the road because we have some experience. I think in the non-conference, taking them to Houston, taking them to Duke, provided us with great challenges where we had to maintain our composure."

The Tigers and Tide tip off at 3 p.m. CT, with the game airing on ESPN.