“I feel like we’ve got to win three series or be a combination of being above .500 in our league,” said coach Butch Thompson on Auburn’s chances of hosting a Regional for the first time since 2010.

But they’ll have to get it done against two ranked teams and an LSU squad that always seems to play its best baseball at the end of the season. And a serious slide at the end could knock Auburn right out of postseason play.

AUBURN | It’s all pretty much on the table for No. 20 Auburn heading into the homestretch of the regular season. With 11 games remaining including three conference series, the Tigers are in position to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament or even host a Regional.

“There’s a lot of trust from my standpoint of letting our coaches do their job and trusting our players to go out and execute. For me, I think right now, is just keep promoting leadership, keep trying to play the best game that we can, put the lineup out there that gives us the best chance to win and just keep pushing them to not look at each and every play, a win and loss, and don’t be looking at the standings, but just try to play your best baseball for a window of 11 games and let the chips fall where they may.”

The Tigers host No. 17 Vanderbilt this weekend for a three-game series. The Commodores, 25-19 overall and 11-10 in the SEC, rank 12th in the conference in batting (.264), ninth in home runs (37), first in stolen bases (84), eighth in team ERA (3.87) and second in fielding (.982).

Freshman left fielder Austin Martin leads Vandy with a .342 average while freshman right fielder Pat DeMarco is hitting .306 with six home runs and 29 RBI. Junior second baseman Ethan Paul is batting .253 with eight home runs and 37 RBI.

Vandy lost two-of-three at Missouri and two-of-three to South Carolina the last two weekends.

Auburn, which enters the series 31-14 overall and 10-11 in the SEC, is eighth in batting (.279), sixth in home runs (45), 11th in stolen bases (31), 10th in team ERA (4.05) and ninth in fielding (.974).

The Tigers started 4-8 in the conference before winning five out of six games against Mississippi State and Alabama. Auburn dropped two-of-three games at No. 1 Florida last weekend, but exited the series with the nation’s No. 6 RPI.

“I think our guys have done a tremendous job to get back to this point,” Thompson said. “I don’t feel like our team is wore out, fatigued. We’re finishing exams and we basically get to be baseball players for these last three weeks. Get back at Plainsman Park for seven of these last 11 ballgames to hopefully play in front of our fans and great crowds and they get behind us and finish strong.”