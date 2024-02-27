Weiss tied his school record with four stolen bases, swiping two in the first inning, one in the third and another in the fourth. Weiss also tied a school record with four walks.

“Weiss was on the attack,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I thought that was good energy for the team, and we got off some good swings tonight that made a difference.”

Auburn struck for three runs in the first on an RBI-triple by Bobby Peirce and a two-run home run by McMurray over the centerfield wall. AU took control of the game with five runs in the third on a throwing error by the pitcher, sacrifice fly by Deric Fabian and a three-run home runs by Hall well over the left field wall.

Ike Irish doubled home a run and McMurray hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, Weiss scored on a wild pitch in the sixth and Maners hit a solo home run over the right field wall in the seventh.

AU starter Conner McBride (1-0) earned the win allowing a run on two hits in 5.0 innings. The junior right-hander struck out five and didn’t issue a walk on 63 pitches.

“He was in command,” said Thompson of McBride. “Just the ability to have authority over the baseball means a lot. He had more than one pitch working and he really took the sting out of the swing. The guys played well behind him, especially the left side.”