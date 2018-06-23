AUBURN | The No. 1 running back in the 2020 class was in Auburn on Friday. Five-star Zachary Evans, who is ranked the No. 6 overall junior in the country, visited Auburn along with several of his teammates from North Shore (Texas). “This was my first time and it was a good visit,” Evans said. “Auburn is an amazing place. It’s wonderful. It’s peaceful.”

Evans was one of around 30 underclassmen in Auburn for Tiger Night, a camp/event for Class of 2020 recruits. He plans to return in the fall before narrowing his long list of offers. “I’ll be back for a game,” Evans said. “I’ll start narrowing things down my junior year and make my commitment my senior year.” Evans doesn’t list any early leaders. He plans to visit Alabama on Saturday.

AUBURN OFFERS MORRIS Chandler Morris received an offer from Auburn on Friday. Morris, the son of Arkansas coach Chad Morris, earned the offer after competing in Tiger Night. “I’m excited,” Morris said. “I really like Coach (Gus) Malzahn and Coach (Chip) Lindsey.”

The offer is Morris’ third. Auburn joins Clemson and Arkansas on Morris’ offer list. Morris isn’t in a rush to make a commitment, but admits choosing between Arkansas and any other school won’t be easy.

“It will be tough,” Morris said. “It will be the toughest decision I make. Auburn will be a top contender. I’ve always loved Auburn and always been a school that I’ve loved growing up.”

AUBURN LEADS FOR WILLIAMS Auburn recently offered Central-Phenix City wide receiver E.J. Williams and has moved up his list. Williams, a Class of 2020 recruit, named Auburn his leader after attending Tiger Night on Friday. “I had a nice talk with Coach Malzahn and we have a good connection,” Williams said. “I like it here a lot. This is the school I’m most comfortable with right now. Auburn is at the top of my list.”

Auburn wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, who also is Williams’ area recruiter, is a big reason the Tigers are No. 1.

“I really like him,” Williams said. “I really like the way he coaches me. He’s strict and stern. He doesn’t try to be my friend and I like that.”

2020 WR COMMIT SOLID TO AU Four-star athlete Kobe Hudson committed to Auburn in April and hasn’t had any regrets. Hudson was one of 30 recruits to attend and participate at Tiger Night. “It felt good to get out there and work at wide receiver,” Hudson said.