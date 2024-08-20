Bryan Matthews, Henry Patton, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on a MASSIVE news dump from Hugh Freeze during "Tiger Talk" on Monday night.

He said Hank Brown will be the team's QB2. He said D-Wade is moving back to tackle and will replace Percy Lewis, who is now moving inside. That unexpected. The guys also discuss injuries to Keionte Scott and Austin Keys — two of the squad's most important defensive players.

Will this new offensive braintrust actually yield more points per game this fall? The guys have opinions.

Caleb, in absentia, passes along some interesting things on consider on the recruiting front while Sir Henry breaks down the Fightin' Pearls' draw in the Maui Invitational. That event is LOADED with top teams this season.

The show ends with a considerable supply salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

