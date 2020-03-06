AUBURN | Elijah Arroyo’s first visit to Auburn went well. So well that he already plans to return. Arroyo, a tight end from Independence in Frisco, Texas, took an unofficial visit to Auburn on Friday and said he’ll be back for an official visit in the fall. “It was great. It was a lot to take in,” Arroyo said. “I like the academic side of it a lot. I like the dorms. I could tell it’s a great team. They are a family. I like how close they are.”

Arroyo is being recruited to Auburn by offensive coordinator Chad Morris and tight ends coach Larry Porter. Arroyo on Friday spent a lot of time with Porter. “Coach Porter is a cool dude, a real cool dude,” Arroyo said. “I think I’d like him to coach me. I think it’d be fun. Coach Morris is a cool dude, too. I really like him.” One thing Porter and Arroyo discussed is Auburn’s intent to utilize tight ends more in Morris’ system. “That’s really important to me,” Arroyo said. “They showed me that they’re interested in tight ends and that they want to get them the ball.”