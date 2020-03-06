Texas TE visits Auburn, will return for official visit
AUBURN | Elijah Arroyo’s first visit to Auburn went well. So well that he already plans to return.
Arroyo, a tight end from Independence in Frisco, Texas, took an unofficial visit to Auburn on Friday and said he’ll be back for an official visit in the fall.
“It was great. It was a lot to take in,” Arroyo said. “I like the academic side of it a lot. I like the dorms. I could tell it’s a great team. They are a family. I like how close they are.”
Arroyo is being recruited to Auburn by offensive coordinator Chad Morris and tight ends coach Larry Porter. Arroyo on Friday spent a lot of time with Porter.
“Coach Porter is a cool dude, a real cool dude,” Arroyo said. “I think I’d like him to coach me. I think it’d be fun. Coach Morris is a cool dude, too. I really like him.”
One thing Porter and Arroyo discussed is Auburn’s intent to utilize tight ends more in Morris’ system.
“That’s really important to me,” Arroyo said. “They showed me that they’re interested in tight ends and that they want to get them the ball.”
Arroyo, who has 16 offers, is not ready to name any leaders in his recruitment. Auburn, however, is likely to make the cut after Friday’s visit.
“I’m trying not to pick favorites right now,” he said. “I don’t really have a list, but Auburn is definitely up there. I’m looking for good people, good education, a team that will use me right and a chance to get to the (NFL).”
Arroyo will take an unofficial visit to Alabama on Saturday. He does not have timeline for a commitment.
Rivals ranks Arroyo, who is 6-feet-4 and 220 pounds, the No. 87 overall recruit in Texas.
As a junior, Arroyo had 48 receptions for 648 yards (13.5 avg.) and five touchdowns.